Fundraiser dinner to benefit local veterans

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System hosted a volunteer reunion Friday in recognition of those who donate their personal time to help sustain the health system. The health system estimates that volunteers collectively spend 40,000 hours per year, helping with fundraising efforts and assisting families, patients, visitors and staff.
LIMA — Artspace/Lima will hold a BBQ dinner fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Artspace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima. Drive through Cherry Alley to pick up dinners. Each $10 BBQ dinner includes a quarter chicken or pulled pork sandwich and sides prepared by Fat Kid...
HARROD — A spring barn sale and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at County Line Church, 4227 N. Hardin Road, Harrod. Proceeds help support the church’s Clothes & More Pantry. For details on renting a booth, call 419-649-5364, or email [email protected]
CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society will host its annual beef and noodle dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Cridersville Elementary School on Reichelderfer Road. The cost of the meal is $9 and includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dessert and a beverage. Carry...
LIMA — For over 20 years, the public has gathered in Faurot Park to celebrate Earth Day thanks to the nonprofit Earth Day Awareness Lima, along with their corporate and government partners. The partners included Northwest Ohio Solid Waste, Butterfly Love, Husky Energy, Nutrien, the Allen Soil and Water...
LIMA — During its traditional Sunday morning worship service, Pastor David E. Kelly acknowledged several individuals who have been members of the church since the year of its dedication 60 years ago. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church has remained at its same location at 328 E. Fourth St. in...
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will hold a social media boot camp lunch and learn from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Dr., Van Wert. To register, visit https://bit.ly/36GVMK2.
WAPAKONETA — A seven-week art program for children ages three through five will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 25 and ending Monday, June 12 at The Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost to participate is $50 for members and...
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Students are coming together to support a local teacher as she continues her battle with cancer. Mindy Heitkamp is the fifth-grade teacher at Englewood Elementary School, and she is currently out on sick leave after her third brain surgery to treat a tumor. This is her second time with a tumor […]
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima. The limit is one event per person, per month. Pre-registration is required. Call 419-222-7946 with questions.
LIMA — Helen Deubler is celebrating her 100th birthday with close friends and family. A card shower would be appreciated, with cards sent to Helen care of Vancrest Nursing Home, 1425 E. 5th Street, Delphos, Ohio, 45833. Deubler was born April 25, 1922, in Manchester, NH, to Azary Etue...
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Mr. and Mrs. A. Gene Noykos are celebrating 66 years of marriage with an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Wayne-Goshen Community Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, New Hampshire, Ohio. Noykos and the former Patricia Arnold were married April 26, 1956, at First Methodist...
LIMA — The YMCA will offer “Healthy Kids Day” free to the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a family swim from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 30 at the Lima Family YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. Locally, Healthy Kids...
CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society will honor local residents who fought in the Civil War during a program scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The special presentation, entitled “Cridersville’s Boys in Blue: The Stories of the Local Men Who Fought in the Civil War,” will be held in the Community Room at Otterbein-Cridersville, 100 Red Oak Drive. The program will include several Civil War artifacts.
SPRINGFIELD — Dozens showed up to participate in a 5K color run in Clark County to benefit people with developmental disabilities. The Dye Hard 5K Color run was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield. Proceeds benefit the Developmental Disabilities Endowment Fund...
LIMA — St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church currently seeks donations to help individuals with personal care needs. Collection bins are available until Sunday, May 22 at The Christian Corner Community Center, 1601 McClain Rd., Lima. Items needed are: razors, shaving cream, shampoo, packages of one to two toothbrushes, toothpaste,...
CELINA — Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Now are celebrating 60 years of marriage with a quiet dinner at home. Now and the former Evelyn Amanda Aller were married April 22, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lima. They are the parents of four children, Jodi Robinson, of Narberth, PA;...
LIMA — The Lima Chamber of Commerce will host “Real American Sunrise,” a monthly breakfast networking event with 100 business leaders from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The cost is $5 for Chamber members...
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Edward Beggs are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Beggs and the former Susie Jane Stoll were married April 22, 1972, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of two children, Brian (Michele) Beggs, of...
