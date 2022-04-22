Raccoon tests positive for rabies after contact with dog in Gainesville

A rabid raccoon came in contact with a dog in northwest Hall County, according to authorities.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab after contact with a dog in the 5000 block of Graham Circle in Gainesville.

Hall County Animal Control learned Thursday, April 21, that the raccoon tested positive for rabies, which is the third confirmed case in Hall County this year.

Signs were posted in the area where the raccoon was found.

Anyone seeing an animal acting abnormally can call Hall County Animal Control at 770-531-6830 or Hall County dispatch during non-working hours at 770-536-8812.