ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Raccoon tests positive for rabies after contact with dog in Gainesville

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCb8w_0fH7bBnd00

A rabid raccoon came in contact with a dog in northwest Hall County, according to authorities.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab after contact with a dog in the 5000 block of Graham Circle in Gainesville.

Hall County Animal Control learned Thursday, April 21, that the raccoon tested positive for rabies, which is the third confirmed case in Hall County this year.

Signs were posted in the area where the raccoon was found.

Anyone seeing an animal acting abnormally can call Hall County Animal Control at 770-531-6830 or Hall County dispatch during non-working hours at 770-536-8812.

Comments / 1

Related
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old Georgia girl found

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 3:53 p.m.: She has been found. Initial report: Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teen. Now they need your help to find her. Makayla Brown, 12, was last seen at her home in Jonesboro on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Hall County, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
The Times

Man’s body found in Flat Creek area of Gainesville

Authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found Thursday, April 21, in the Flat Creek area of Gainesville. Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel said authorities arrived about 7:30 a.m. to the area of Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard. Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams...
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Raccoon#Rabies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia assistant district attorney accidentally shoots himself inside courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — An assistant state attorney in southeastern Georgia accidentally shot himself while showing his weapon to another prosecutor, records show. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, said that Matthew Breedon accidentally shot himself in his upper leg on April 4, WJCL-TV reported, citing records it obtained through an open records request.
SPRINGFIELD, GA
truecrimedaily

Georgia man convicted of attacking pregnant girlfriend, pouring salt onto her open wounds

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was convicted recently of repeatedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend, including kicking her in the abdomen. According to a press release from Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace, on Dec. 21, 2020, Joseph Newton’s live-in girlfriend tried to leave their home after an argument. Newton withheld his girlfriend’s car keys and cellphone, so she left the residence on foot. Wallace says Newton chased his girlfriend "through the neighborhood, yanked her by the hair, tore off her clothes, and dragged her across a yard and a driveway."
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man missing in Monroe County, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Jacob Daniel Herbermann was last seen on Tuesday at the Loves Travel Stop at 1500 Monticello Road in Madison around 1 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now authorities are asking the public for help in finding this missing person. He was last...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
SCDNReports

Georgia Couple Arrested for Trafficking Meth Labeled as "Salsa"

Georgia Bureau Investigates Couple Arrested for Trafficking MethamphetamineGetty Images. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at 165 Travis Lane, Homerville, Clinch County, GA, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 7.95 gallons of liquid methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
204
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy