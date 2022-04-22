ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About 60 shots fired in deadly Dayton shooting; 2 suspects set for trial

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CLAYTON — Two men accused of murder and other felony charges related to the shooting death of Devin Wilson after a fight at the RSVP Ultra Lounge in Clayton are set for trial next week.

Michael David Allen, 24, and Re’al Belay Streety, 21, both of Dayton, were indicted for murder, felonious assault and a weapons charge for the shooting in November 2020.

“The defendants were involved in an altercation at the RSVP Ultra Lounge on Union Road in Clayton, and were removed by security,” prosecutors said. “Later, when the victim and his friends left, there was another altercation in the parking lot. The victim and a passenger left in the victim’s vehicle.”

Investigators said Allen and Streety following Wilson and fired multiple shots toward his vehicle on Shiloh Springs Road. The victims also fired back at he suspects.

“Wilson was struck multiple times, causing him to lose control and crash his vehicle,” the prosecutors office said.

Approximately 60 spent shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Comments / 8

Mike Johnson
3d ago

lock them up till they 89yr if they last that long you let them before they die they will just be society's problem just someone standing on the street with a sign sayinh homeless with kids and never had kids

Reply(3)
4
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina mall shooting: All 3 suspects denied bond after 15 hurt in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A third suspect has been denied bond after a shooting left 15 people hurt Saturday at a Columbia mall. According to WACH-TV, a judge denied bond Thursday for Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 19, the last of three suspects arrested in the case. Smith, who argued that he did not pose a flight risk, said he didn’t surrender to police sooner because he had been seeking an attorney, the news outlet reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Man accused of shooting woman in the face answers to charges

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot man accused of shooting a woman in the face answered to attempted murder and other charges in court Monday. Anthony Toombs also signed a temporary protection order. Toombs and the victim argued as they were planning to pick up their kids on Sunday. She tried...
CHEVIOT, OH
The Blade

Sylvania woman fatally shot outside Dayton; suspect arrested

SOUTH SOLON, Ohio — A 29-year-old Sylvania woman was fatally shot Sunday in this Madison County community, the county sheriff’s department said. Alexandra Goins was identified as the victim in the shooting, which occurred about 8:45 a.m., according to a Facebook posting Wednesday by the sheriff’s office.
SYLVANIA, OH
