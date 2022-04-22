ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Man robbed at gunpoint on Blue Line train

By Andy Viano
Forest Park Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man told Forest Park police that two men pointed a gun at him and robbed him on a Blue Line train leaving the Desplaines Avenue terminal on Thursday, April 14 around 6:30 p.m. According to a police...

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 13

Frank58
3d ago

i wo3sh he carried out his idea and did something smart. take a gun safety and registration course. then start packing

Reply
7
Albert Carello
3d ago

Terrorists rule Chicago! Now even Green Bay Wisconsin is getting extremely unsafe in many areas!

Reply
5
Ruvaine Peterson
3d ago

I haven't been on the L in years..When I was a kid a teen ager me and my girlfriends got on the L and went downtown .No one thought anything about it...There was never any problem. There were black and white people .No Problem at all...And when I was little I went downtown with my grandmother..I remember feeding the pigeons..They had a machine where you could get nuts to feed the pigeons...We now live in a different world. .And the Chicago police need help like the national Guard...

Reply
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman, 68, shot in arm in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 68-year-old woman was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in Albany Park. At 12:54 p.m., the woman was walking in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue when she heard gunshots and was then shot in the arm, police said. A vehicle headed south on the same block was also struck by gunfire, but the two people in the vehicle were not shot. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was stabilized. Crime scene tape was seen stretched across Central Park Avenue near Wilson Avenue at the scene.No one was in custody late Friday. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Forest Park, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

One man dead after fight inside Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville. The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m. The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m. A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Line#Park Police#Harlem#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy