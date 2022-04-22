ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

9 Sustainable Shoe Brands That’ll Help Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

By Holland Baker
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now more than ever the discourse on the fashion industry’s effect on...

www.sheknows.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Portable Clothes Steamer With Nearly 70,000 Positive Reviews Is Almost 30% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. One of the biggest time-suckers with our daily routines, without fail, is doing laundry. From cleaning, drying, steaming, to hanging up, it seems like a chunk of our lives is handling our clothes. Anything and everything we can do to save time is a lifesaver and we may have found the best steamer to save us time on making our clothes look perfect every time. While pursuing Amazon, we found a bestselling portable steamer...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Nearly 1 Million Air Fryers Have Been Recalled By Best Buy for Dangerous Levels Of Overheating

Click here to read the full article. Best Buy is recalling over 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens sold throughout North America, with the majority sold in the United States. On April 21, Best Buy sent out a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, announcing a recall on certain Insignia models. You can see the notice HERE. This news came after over 100 people recounted incidents where the appliance dangerously overheated, causing safety and fire hazards. The accounts said the airy fryers either caught on fire, burned, or even melted. One case included the injury of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy