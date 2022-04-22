ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Roosevelt Wheeler back, will play for Payne at Louisville

By Brian Geisinger
ACCSports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoosevelt Wheeler is the latest player to re-commit to the Louisville basketball program. The freshman forward/center announced on Twitter that he will return to Louisville and play for first-year head coach Kenny Payne. During the 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-10 Wheeler appeared in 21 games. In a reserve role, he...

accsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue guard announces transfer to A-SUN program

Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Hampton, KY
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Georgetown, KY
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
FanSided

NC State baseball: Tommy Tanks slugs home run out of Louisville’s stadium

The Louisville Cardinals can’t be all that fond of Tommy Tanks after the NC State baseball star crushed a home run right out of their ballpark. Tommy Tanks might just be the best ambassador for college baseball this year. Tommy White, as he is known by the government and his family, is one of the best players the sport has to offer this year. He’s absolutely one of the best freshmen in the country and White is helping the NC State baseball team by hitting absurd home runs on a regular basis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Payne
On3.com

KSR Today: Roster building continues for Kentucky

We are firmly in the offseason for both basketball and football, but there is no offseason anymore in modern college athletics. John Calipari and Mark Stoops are both trying to actively improve their rosters as the May 1 transfer portal deadline quickly approaches. KSR Today is here to get Saturday...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#247 Sports
FOX Sports

Duke's Trevor Keels takes one-and-done leap to NBA draft

Duke freshman Trevor Keels is the fourth Blue Devils player in the past week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft. The school announced Keels' decision Saturday and said he planned to hire an agent. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound guard is a potential first-round prospect and is ranked as ESPN's...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC transfer guard puts Tigers, Gamecocks in final two

Clemson and South Carolina have always competed to be the top dog in the Palmetto State. Now the rivalry has snuck its way into the transfer portal, with Boston College transfer guard Brevin Galloway putting the Tigers and Gamecocks in his final two. Scoring 8.3 points per game on 30.8% from the field last season, the 6-foot-2 senior entered the portal on April 11. Suffering multiple injuries in his career, he has played in 29 combined games in the past two seasons. Brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, Brevin Galloway already has a history with the Tigers, as he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum last year. With Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn de-committing from the Tigers, Brevin Galloway could be a vital addition for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, who lost guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes to the portal. Final 2. pic.twitter.com/ksB5gJSZx1 — Brevin Galloway (@BrevinGalloway) April 25, 2022 List Every ACC team's biggest question heading into the 2022 season
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Yardbarker

Speedy WR Tyler Harrell transfers from Louisville to Alabama

Harrell’s speed makes him a dangerous weapon for quarterback Bryce Young. After visiting Alabama over the weekend during their spring game, Harrell told BamaOnLine that playing with Young was one of the reasons he could see himself choosing the Crimson Tide. “Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young,” Harrell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Opelika-Auburn News

Report: Auburn men's hoops to play Washington in 2022-23

Four years later, it appears Auburn men’s basketball will be completing the back half of a home-and-home with the Washington Huskies, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Friday that the Tigers will head to Seattle for a game next season. Auburn announced the home-and-home series in August 2018,...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy