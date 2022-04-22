ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Simon Property Group lands Urban Outfitters among others at Ross Park Mall

 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) announced today that a new Urban Outfitters store, the second in the region, has opened at Ross Park Mall.

The new store totals more than 9,800 square feet and brings the Philadelphia-based retailer that caters to college students and young adults with a pop culture merchandise mix to a busy suburban location in Ross Township.

Simon added that a new store, franki, by Francesca’s Fashion, is set to open in a little more than 1,200 square feet on April 29.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Pittsburgh, PA
