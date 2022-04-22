ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Kennel space for dogs running out at CMPD Animal Care and Control

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

The dog kennels at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control have reached zero capacity, and if relief doesn’t come soon, shelter officials could face “hard decisions.”

Earlier this week, the shelter said it had fewer than five kennels open for incoming dogs.

“WE. NEED. HELP,” the shelter posted on social media platforms in a plea to the public to consider adopting or fostering a dog .

Capacity issues at the shelter could get worse as summer approaches, according to Julia Conner, a humane education specialist with Animal Care and Control said.

The facility on Byrum Drive near Charlotte Douglas International Airport has 41 dogs available for adoption in house, Conner said Thursday. The shelter has 164 dogs, but the majority are not available for adoption because they are placed on hold, she said.

The shelter has 155 dog kennels, Conner said. Small dogs and puppies can sometimes share a kennel, depending on their size, she said.

Dogs are often placed on holds due to evictions, disasters, cases of cruelty, or because they are lost, Conner said.

There are approximately 30-40 dogs in each hold category, she said. These holds can last from 10 days to six weeks. For cruelty cases, holds can last even longer depending on how long the courts take to prosecute a case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ntn3l_0fH7XCkW00
This dog arrived at CMPD Animal Care and Control as lost, according to the shelter. The animal is recovering from an injury. No owner has claimed the dog, and it’s available for adoption. CMPD Animal Care and Control

Each animal placed on a hold takes up kennel space that can’t be used for other dogs, Conner said. Although it has been easier for Animal Care and Control to get kittens adopted or into foster homes, the shelter needs help with dogs. And summers have always been a challenge, she said.

It’s unclear why the shelter is at zero capacity now, but Conner said many dogs a re lost or are waiting to be claimed.

Things are especially challenging now. Some dogs that were in foster care during the COVID-19 pandemic have been returned because their six-month foster periods have ended, or because their caregivers worked from home but are now headed back to the office, she said.

Other dogs go on “staycation,” which last five days.

The shelter has been steadily full since late 2020, and it receives as many as 30 dogs a day, Conner said.

“If we don’t get the community’s help to empty out kennels, then we will have no choice but to make hard decisions, and we really don’t want to get to that point,” Conner said.

This means deciding which dogs have to be euthanized.

“When we put out pleas and we just don’t see any improvement, we have no choice,” Conner said.

Adopt or foster a dog

Applications to become a foster home for a dog can be found on CMPD Animal Care and Control’s website.

Animal Care and Control will hold a Facebook Live event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23. A foster adoption event is planned at Petsmart, 9515 South Blvd., in Pineville, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Fees have been waived or reduced for many of the dogs.

The shelter is located at 8315 Byrum Drive in west Charlotte . Its hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOt9v_0fH7XCkW00
The adoption kennels at CMPD Animal Care and Control on Byrum Drive near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Observer file photo

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Pineville, NC
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Control#Animal Cruelty#Kennel#Cmpd Animal Care#Animal Care And Control#Animal Care Control#Animalscmpd
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Is Rawhide Dangerous for Dogs?

Susan cares for two Newfoundland dogs and works as a freelance writer. What kind of treats are you feeding your dog? Pet owners will often rely on advertisements, store displays, and advice from friends or neighbours when deciding what to give their canine friends for treats. I recall talking to...
PETS
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
268
Followers
67
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy