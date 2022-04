Make a difference in your community and help the environment at the same time – join the Adopt-A-Highway program in Kansas. Litter is unsightly and unsafe, and it has a negative impact on both residents and visitors to Kansas. But every section of highway right of way cleaned by participating groups adds up to many miles of nice-looking roadsides for everyone to enjoy. This helps to raise awareness on the negative effects of pollution and the positive aspects of a clean community.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 29 DAYS AGO