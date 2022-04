WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Almost 30 people were hired during the New Hanover County Schools Career Fair at Ashley High School on Saturday, April 23. “Over 300 individuals from across the state and even many from as far as Utah attended our All-District Career Fair. We had applicants for teachers, mechanics, technology, child nutrition, special education, and teacher assistants,” writes the NHCS on Facebook.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO