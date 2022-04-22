ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville woman charged after leaving 6-year-old in car on hot day, report says

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was charged on April 6 after she reportedly left her six-year-old child asleep in her car during a hot day while...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Hawkins County man accused of beating 86-year-old woman indicted

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On April 11, a grand jury indicted a Church Hill man on aggravated elder abuse charges, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment accused Donald Franklin Dobbs, 59, of punching an 86-year-old woman while he was drunk “on or about Nov. 27, 2021…” Dobbs faces two charges […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Police: Two shot in East Knoxville, investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two people were reportedly shot in the 400 block of Taylor Homes Road. At around 12:43 p.m. Sunday, Knoxville Police Department officers found a male victim was found on Taylor Homes Road suffering from a gunshot. KPD said his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, TN
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NBC News

Body of missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl found

The body of a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl who went missing Sunday night was found Monday morning, police said. Iliana “Lily” M. Peters' father reported her missing after she did not return home from her aunt's house, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a news conference. Peters'...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

DaBaby's Walmart Shooting Surveillance Video Surfaces, Sparks Debate

One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SUV into Shoal Creek at Gateway Drive; Redings Mill Water Rescue Team retrieve driver from roof

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday morning reports of a vehicle into Shoal Creek off Gateway. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter tells us it was a single vehicle crash. Driver was transported by Redings Mill Water Rescue to dry...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
WTOV 9

Man dead after motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident late Saturday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirming that 20-year-old Jesse Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Jefferson County. Fulton was driving westbound when he tried...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy