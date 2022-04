CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – What’s true for the characters in “Life Sucks” at Dobama Theatre is true of the production overall. Just as they struggle in the play to find a better verb than “sucks,” so can’t the viewer decide exactly what to make of the show. It definitely doesn’t suck. In fact, in many ways, it’s brilliant. Something, though, is amiss, and the feeling is hard to shake.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO