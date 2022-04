Two nights wasn't enough for Chris Stapleton fans in New England. Tickets didn't even on-sale to the general public before another show was needed. Chris Stapleton has added an additional night the his run of shows in New Hampshire this summer. Earlier this week the "Joy of My Life" singer has added more dates to his 2022 All-American Road Show. Among the new dates is two nights at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The shows are set for August 4 and 5. The additional date is August 6.

