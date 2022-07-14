Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: all the best sales still live

The Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are officially over, but that doesn't mean they're gone for good. You can still save plenty if you know where to look, and that's where we come in. Our bargain-hunters remain on-call to find you the best offers, and we've listed these below. Just be sure to move quickly. These discounts won't last for much longer, so we'd highly recommend hitting checkout soon to avoid missing out.

Prime Day laptop deals

Jump straight to the best Prime Day laptop deals in your region:

US deals

UK deals

Prime Day laptop deals usually mean sales with other retailers, as well, so we've gathered a few of those here, too. At the end of the day, it's about the consumer getting a great deal, and that's what we're aiming to provide for you. We've spotted record low prices on top Asus rigs as well as a few sweet on the Acer Aspire range. But it's not just Acer products on sale, as we've seen savings for Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and more during Prime Day 2022.

We'll be keeping this page stocked up with all of the latest offers, and adding to it as soon as more come in. So if you're on the hunt for a laptop for a great price, keep checking in to see if a deal pops up that's right for you.

The best Prime Day laptop deals available now

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

You can nab a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of time and sail through this year's Prime Day laptop deals for free. The full 30 days on offer here will see you through the entire sale, and all the leftovers as well.

The best Prime Day laptop deals in the USA

Asus Vivobook Go 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a record low price on the Asus Vivobook Go, shedding its $249.99 MSRP for the first time. This is a budget machine, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, but you're still getting a solid build quality and a full-sized display.

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch laptop | $229.99 $127 at Amazon

Save $102 - If you're after a simple and super cheap laptop, look no further than the Samsung Chromebook 4. While that 11.6-inch display isn't going to work out for more demanding productivity tasks, this is a solid spec for everyday web browsing and streaming. You're getting a baseline Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage under the hood.

HP 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $178 at Amazon

Save $71 - If you're after a super cheap Windows laptop for everyday browsing, Amazon has already knocked just over $70 off the 14-inch HP. This is an entry level spec, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM, but you are getting 64GB of storage for a price usually reserved for 32GB.

Asus Chromebook CX1 15.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $194.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We rarely find cheaper laptop deals offering 8GB RAM for under $200, but that's exactly what this Asus Chromebook is doing this week. You're also getting 64GB of storage and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, and a full-sized 15.6-inch display up top.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch laptop | $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - A $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go brings us down to a brand new record low price on the 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration. We previously only saw $100 off this machine during previous sales, so you're saving an additional $10 here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch laptop | $1,199 $899 at Amazon

Save $300 - If you're looking for a Surface Laptop this Prime Day this is an excellent saving. You're getting $200 off this 13.5-inch touchscreen machine, with 16GB RAM, 256GB hard drive, and AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. View Deal

Dell G15 gaming laptop (RTX 3050 GPU) | $1,098.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $469 - This might be pitched more as a gaming laptop, but at this price, it's worth a look for anyone who is after a great all-purpose laptop that can handle anything. An absolutely terrific deal.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The budget Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is at a great price right now, with $50 off the final price. That's the cheapest we've ever seen the 4GB RAM / 64GB storage configuration - previous sales have only ever dropped to $209.99.

Asus 14-inch laptop | $279.99 $225 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the Asus 14-inch laptop for 21% off ahead of its official Prime Day laptop deals. That brings the price down to just $219.99 for a machine with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Asus 15.6-inch laptop | $329.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a record low price on this 15.6-inch Asus machine, and offers great value ahead of the sales event itself. You're getting a stunning 256GB SSD inside here - a real rarity at this price point - as well as a full keyboard with a number pad up top.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $409.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This mid-range Acer Aspire 5 configuration has taken a decent $90 discount in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals, dropping down to $409.99. We hadn't seen this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model going below $460 before these offers.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $779.99 $682 at Amazon

Save $98 - With just under $100 off the final price, this 2-in-1 HP Pavilion x360 is down 13% in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals. You're getting a solid mid-range configuration here, with an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

HP 17.3-inch laptop | $563.11 $498 at Amazon

Save $65 - This 17.3-inch HP laptop has just dipped below $500, thanks to a $68 discount at Amazon. That's solid value if you're after a larger display for multi-tasking, as well as 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $339.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The Acer Aspire 5 is currently $70 off right now, which means you can pick up a solid lower mid-range spec for just $269.99. There's a speedy 128GB SSD under the hood here (a faster form of storage that can't be taken for granted under $300), 4GB RAM, full HD display, and an 11th generation i3 processor to boot.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14-inch OLED laptop | $749 $599 at Walmart

Save $150 - Away from Amazon, there are gems popping up too like this here deal: if you're after a laptop for watching all your favorite shows, you'll want to check out this $150 discount on the Asus Vivobook Pro at Walmart. This is a great deal, especially if you're looking for that OLED screen.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | $879.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - The Acer Aspire 5 is $130 off at Amazon right now, with the 11th generation i7 model taking a solid price drop down to $769.99. You're getting 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD under the hood here - perfect for more demanding workflows.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3-inch laptop | $1,249.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - This is one luxury laptop, and it's just $10 more than its lowest ever price ahead of Amazon's official Prime Day laptop deals this week. Packing the latest 12th generation Intel i7 processor, there's plenty of power under the hood here.

MSI Summit E13 Flip | $1,599 $1,150 at Amazon

Save $360 - Complete with stylish gold trim, the MSI Summit E13 Flip comes with a 13.4-inch 1200p Full HD display, 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. This is the lowest price we've seen for this excellent laptop.

MacBook Pro (2021) 14-inch laptop | $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - We're just $50 away from a record low price on the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro right now, with a $200 discount kicking that $1,999 MSRP down to $1,799. That's an excellent rate on a luxury laptop with Apple's M1 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The best Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

Asus Zenbook Duo 14-inch laptop | £999.99 £949.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We haven't seen the 14-inch Asus Zenbook Duo drop below its £999.99 RRP ever, which makes this discount in today's Prime Day laptop deals all the more special. You're getting a particularly fancy machine here, with that extra display running along the top of the keyboard, as well as an 11th generation i5 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus touchscreen Chromebook | £179.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - You're getting a fully touchscreen Chromebook for a lot less in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals - that's a rare steal. This is a baseline spec with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage, but that's still excellent value.

Asus Chromebook CX1100 11.6-inch laptop | £229.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is a mad, mad price on this 64GB - and it's a record low. A massive100 quid off brings this down to a price we very rarely see on a machine with this much storage.

Acer Apire 5 15.6-inch laptop | £699.99 £549.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - There's an incredible 1TB SSD hiding inside this £549.99 Acer Aspire 5 - that's something we never see in a machine this cheap. That means Amazon's £150 discount is working particularly hard for you here, bringing this model back down to its lowest price yet.

Lenovo Chromebook S345 14-inch laptop | £269.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - You're saving £100 on this 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook at Amazon this weekend - an excellent discount considering you're picking up 64GB of storage for just £169.99. We often only see 32GB at this price point, and with an AMD A6 processor, and 4GB RAM this is a solid budget buy.

HP 15.6-inch laptop | £399.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - You can save £150 on this 15.6-inch HP laptop right now, bringing that final price down to just £249.99. Not only that, but you're still getting an Intel i3 processor and a 128GB SSD for your cash.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 | £379.99 £279 at Amazon

Save £100; lowest ever price - This is a cracking price for this FHD IdeaPad from Lenovo. Sporting some solid chops that'll handle most work and productivity tasks this is a great price to jump on now - just be aware of the slated delivery time; it's a bit of a waiter currently. Features: Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 14-inch Full HD screen.



Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch laptop | £549.99 £399.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - You're getting a solid set of specs for under £400 here - 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Amazon's £150 discount brings the final price of this mid-range rig to just £399.99 - that's just 99p more than the lowest price we've ever seen here.

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop | £549.99 £529.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - It's a smaller saving but this Asus Vivobook was already particularly well priced at its full £549.99 RRP - considering there's 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD under the hood here. Those are specs that sit incredibly well in this price range, so any savings are additional bonuses.

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop | £649.99 £499.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - You're getting a solid machine here, with an 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just £549.99. Those are specs we rarely see at such a low price point, and we've never seen this particular Vivobook model drop below £649.99 before today.

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop | £799.99 £729 at Amazon

Save £70 - The HP Envy is a particularly premium machine, so this £70 discount is a very solid discount today. We've only ever seen this model £10 cheaper in the past, and that was during a really, really brief flash sale in the summer, so you're getting an i5 processor and 512GB SSD for a strong price here.



Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: what to expect

When will Prime Day laptop deals start?

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are live now, with deals starting on July 12-13, though we have been seeing discounts appearing a little earlier. That's because other retailers like to get in first and start rolling their own sales ahead of the official dates.

Do you need a Prime membership for Prime Day laptop deals?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but yes - to take advantage of official Prime Day laptop deals, you will need an Amazon Prime membership. However, it's not too big an inconvenience, and you can often find free trials available in the lead up to the sale as well. Alongside original shows via Amazon Prime Video, it gets you access to free books and next-day delivery for many orders.

It's also worth noting that we tend to see some of the more competitive mid-range models available at other stores. That means it's well worth keeping your net wide this year, as retailers like Dell, Best Buy, and Walmart in the US often have some stunning discounts as well. In the UK, we'd keep a close eye on Currys, Argos, and Laptops Direct.

Which laptop should you buy on Amazon Prime Day?

You can easily score hundreds of dollars in discounts on some of the most powerful laptops on the market during Prime Day, but that money is going to be wasted if you simply won't use them. The best Prime Day laptop deals are the ones that offer you the highest value when it comes to specs, features, and form factor. That's why we're helping you work out exactly which laptops you should be concentrating on this summer.

We've broken this guide down by use-case, running through the specs and features you should be on the lookout for if you're after a budget, everyday machine, a PC for working from home or study, a content creation tool, or something that will make your Steam library sing. You'll find the recommended spec lists for each of these uses, and the prices we would expect to find them at, just below.

Which laptop should you buy on Prime Day? Processor RAM Storage Extras Prime Day price Light web browsing and streaming AMD A4 / AMD A6 / Intel Celeron N4020 4GB 32GB - 128GB NA $100 - $300 / £100 - £300 Working from home / study Intel Core i3 / i5 / Ryzen 5 8GB 256GB SSD - 512GB SSD 14-inch or 15.6-inch display $300 - $500 / £300 - £500 Content creation Intel Core i5 / i7 / Ryzen 5 / Ryzen 7 8GB - 16GB 512GB SSD Potential for a dedicated GPU $500 - $800 / £500 - £800 Gaming Intel Core i5 / i7 / Ryzen 5 / Ryzen 7 16GB - 32GB 512GB SSD - 1TB SSD RTX 30-Series GPU $800 - $1,500 / £800 - £1,500

What to expect from budget Prime Day laptop deals

Watchlist:

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: $200 / £300

$200 / £300 HP Stream 14-inch: $300 / £200

$300 / £200 Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $250 / £250

If you're just on the lookout for a simple web-browsing / note taking machine, you'll be shopping in the budget section this Prime Day. You won't be breaking past $400 / £400 here, though you'll likely be moving away from Intel's Core processors and AMD's Ryzen series, and could be picking up smaller hard drives rather than 256GB SSDs. Still, if you don't need the power those components can offer, there's no point in buying them.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 pops up time and time again during Prime Day laptop deals, usually dropping that $300 / £300 MSRP down to around $200 / £300. We often see this model featured in flash sales as well, which means you could be breaking past that $200 / £200 budget, hitting prices like $179 / £179. Of course, this is a super budget Chromebook, but it does offer a 2-in-1 design for additional functionality.

The 11-inch HP Stream is another dirt cheap option, but we'd actually recommend eyeing up the 14-inch model instead. Price differences between these machines are usually negligible, at around $40 - $50 / £40 - £50, and that's money well spent to avoid the cramped layout of a smaller device. The latest iteration has only ever seen its $329 MSRP drop to $319 in the US so far, however we're still optimistic. Previous generations have fallen far further than that, and the UK £329 RRP on older models has given way to £179 - £200 costs in the past as well.

Moving away from Amazon, though, we'd always keep a close eye on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 . This budget machine is usually the brand's flagship for headline-grabbing super cheap Prime Day laptop deals, working to break attention away from Amazon itself. You'll often find an Intel processor with 4GB or 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for around $250 / £250 but they do sell quickly.

What to expect from mid-range Prime Day laptop deals

Watchlist:

Acer Aspire 5: $400 / £400

HP Pavilion 14: $400 / £400

Asus Vivobook 15: $500 / £500

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: $350 / £350

The Acer Aspire 5 and HP Pavilion 14 are two of our top recommendations any time someone asks for a solid laptop that doesn't break the bank. No time is this more true than during sales events like Prime Day laptop deals. The mid-range is generally classed at between $400 - $800 / £400 - £800, though the lower boundary of that range does blur slightly with entry level depending on the machine and configuration you're choosing. The Acer Aspire 5 and HP Pavilion are both already cheap machines just nudging this boundary, offering solid mid-range specs (16GB RAM and 512GB SSDs) for around $400-$500 / £400-£500, so further savings are a bonus.

However, we'd also recommend keeping an eye on the Asus Vivobook 15 . This seems to be an Amazon favorite, regularly appearing during Prime Day laptop deals with some of the best value on offer. List prices put an 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD configuration at around $700-$800 at the time of writing, but we regularly see these specs at around $500 / £500 during sales events.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is also another regular during larger discounts. These are simple laptops that pack mid-range Ryzen 5 / i5 processors, 8GB RAM, and 256GB / 512GB SSDs into a price point that can sometimes near $350 / £350. These rigs are sold by the boat load whenever Prime Day laptop deals roll around, so expect some excellent value for money if you're not too invested in a premium chassis.

What to expect from high-end Prime Day laptop deals

Watchlist:

M1 MacBook Air (2021): $800 / £800

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2022): $1,700 / £1,700

Dell XPS 13: $1,300 / £1,300

High-end machines generally start at around $800 / £800 and continue well past $2,000 / £2,000 in some cases. The justification for these costs can come from two places; powerful components and luxury designs. Machines like the MacBook and HP Spectre x360 may not pack the biggest SSDs or copious amounts of RAM, but they certainly feel luxurious and offer chassis features that others simply can't. Meanwhile laptops like the Dell XPS 13 cram high-end components into impossibly tiny shells for additional value on top.

We'd recommend keeping a look out for four high-end machines in particular this year; the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch, Dell XPS 13, and the HP Spectre x360.

At two years old, the M1 MacBook Air is ready for some serious discounts, and with the M2 processor reportedly round the corner, sales prices could start to seriously slip soon. We've seen costs hovering at around $950 / £880 over the last few months, but we could see a return of that record low $799 sales price from November.

If you're after something a little more recent in this year's Prime Day laptop deals, the MacBook Pro 14-inch could offer up some of its first substantial discounts. Price cuts have been more forthcoming over the last two months (this machine was launched in October 2021, so we're due some initial savings), dropping down to a record low $1,749 in March / £1,735 in April. With an MSRP of $1,999 / £1,899 on the base model, we're hoping for an additional $50 / £50 off in the summer.

The Dell XPS 13 , meanwhile, is the holy grail of slimline ultrabooks with a premium price tag. However, we're still waiting for those 12th generation Intel processors to hit the 13-inch model, and, should they do so before Prime Day laptop deals kick off, those 11th generation configurations will drop their prices dramatically. A 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD i7 model could well push past a figure of around $1,300 around the web, and more entry level machines may drop to three-figure prices as well.

Of course, Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day PC deals will also slot into this high-end category, so if you're planning on firing up Steam any time soon we'd recommend you head over to our full guide on what to expect from MSI, Razer, Asus and more.

Of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day board game deals . If you're after something more portable, though, we'd recommend checking out Prime Day iPad deals .

