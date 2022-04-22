ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Des Arc, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:25:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ERIE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bee; Live Oak A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Live Oak and southwestern Bee Counties through 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Beeville, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beeville, George West, Skidmore, River Creek Acres and Dinero. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 44 and 63. US Highway 281 between mile markers 628 and 642. US Highway 181 between mile markers 596 and 604. US Highway 59 between mile markers 698 and 724. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Saint Charles MO, Warren MO and Washington MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Winnebago, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Boone, Ogle and La Salle Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph each afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris; San Jacinto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 2 to 2.5 inches per hour have been occuring with these storms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Conroe, Humble, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Kingwood, Spring, The Woodlands, Aldine, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove, North Cleveland, Woodloch, Porter Heights and Atascocita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Vieques County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Central and South Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph each afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

