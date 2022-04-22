Meanswhile's SOLOTEX® Collection Is Designed For Water-Resistant Exploration

Following its collaborative running collection with District Vision, and wander is dropping a series of outdoor apparel and equipment on HBX ahead of an action-packed summer. Comprising backpacks, an umbrella, a chair, jackets, T-shirts, and more, the Tokyo-based brand’s all-rounded range is dedicated to the avid explorers. Leading the latest lineup are three styles of water-repellent outerwear, including the off-white Breath Rip Jacket with mesh pockets on the chest and arm, the navy Breath Rip Pullover Jacket with a front mesh pouch, and the navy 3-layer ultralight Rain Jacket coated with PU to shield wearers from the rain. Another standout piece is the Cordura Cotton Rip Shirt with stitch details. Other apparel items include the 3L UL Rain Pants in light gray, the black Pertex Wind T-shirt, and more technical styles of pants and tops.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO