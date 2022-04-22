ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Meanswhile's SOLOTEX® Collection Is Designed For Water-Resistant Exploration

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing its first collection of the year since the well-received A/W collection at the back-end of last year, meanswhile has now introduced a new SOLOTEX® series. Inspired by a layered T-shirt and basketball short set-up, the Spring/Summer 2022 capsule nods to the world of art and design following the the Industrial...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Bene Culture Delivers Drop 1 of its SS22 Collection

Young British label Bene Culture has released the first wave of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, offering a range of unisex casualwear pieces. Enlisting a group of friends to ideate, style, and shoot the collection including designer Charlie Soffe as co-creator and Joshua Sneade as the lookbook photographer, the collection exudes a calm and youthful energy with loud graphics and brand iconography printed across soft-toned silhouettes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Soles Mates: Ron Khy and the Crocs Classic Clog

It’s undeniable that celebrity and pop culture will always play a big role in generating the most hype in the sneaker world. But behind the grandeur, comfort and utility will also have a place alongside the greats. Just ask Ron Khy, a seasoned sneaker enthusiast with 20 years of experience who sees the current Crocs movement as one that will not go away anytime soon.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

BAPE Joins Monkey 47 on Skate-To-Drinks Lifestyle Collection

For BAPE’s latest collaboration, the iconic streetwear label teams up with craft gin Monkey 47 on a five-part lifestyle collection that encompasses their individual identities and creative stories. Each piece in the forthcoming collection adopts a new original design that sees Monkey 47’s eccentric DNA infused into BAPE’s trademark...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
hypebeast.com

New Balance Shares Updated Colorways for Its "327" Sneaker

New Balance and its classic “327” sneaker line has dropped several new colorways for Spring/Summer 2022. To ‘reshape classic design elements,’ the brand has updated its ‘70s style shoe with soft shades of pink, olive and mustard. Highlights of the new drop include white leather and olive green suede, white leather and burnt orange, and white leather and navy blue. On each shoe, the white leather is perforated with pin-size holes and incorporates a distinct color contrast for the enlarged “N” logo.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Its Jordan Luka 1

Luka Dončić made his way back into the Dallas Mavericks rotation for game 4 against the Utah Jazz, and his return was quite electrifying as he finally debuted his anticipated Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe. In tandem with this, Jordan Brand officially unveiled the Slovenian superstar’s kicks and communicated all of his special design features.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Architectural Digest

This Car Absolutely Stole the 2022 New York Auto Show

Our website, archdigest.com, offers constant original coverage of the interior design and architecture worlds, new shops and products, travel destinations, art and cultural events, celebrity style, and high-end real estate as well as access to print features and images from the AD archives. © 2022 Condé Nast. All rights reserved....
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#W#Solotex
hypebeast.com

Win the 2009 Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Zen Grey" Thanks to size?'s New Charitable Initiative

Before Kanye West and adidas took over and reinvented the sneaker market as we know it today, Ye was partnered up with. , producing iconic pairs such as the Air Yeezy 1. Now, thanks to size?’s new re-size? the initiative, you have a chance to get your hands on a pair of the Air Yeezy 1 in the sought-after “Zen Grey” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Muuto’s 'Piton Lamp' Takes Design Cues From Mountaineering Gear

Canadian industrial designer Tom Chung has created his first product for Danish brand Muuto – a portable lamp named Piton, which is based on equipment used in mountaineering. The designer, whose studio is based in Toronto, wanted to create a light source that could work in a multitude of environments – from the comfort of a bedroom, to a craggy mountainside.
LIFESTYLE
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘Asian jumping worms’ are spreading in New York

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Eastern United States in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

UNIQLO Teases New Collaboration With Marni

UNIQLO has established itself as a popular apparel destination that serves all of your essential needs — especially the quality crew tees that cost less than a Sweetgreen salad — but if there’s one element of the brand that draws the most attention, it is its collaborations catalog. In recent memory, the Japanese chain teamed up with Final Fantasy and JW Anderson for joint collections, and now it’s tapping Marni for a new team-up this Spring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

LMC SS22 Brings Water-Repellent Bags and Embellished Spring Wares

Short for “Lost Management Cities,” the Korean imprint LMC has dropped its Spring/Summer 2022 collection on HBX in a series of outerwear, sweatshirts, technical bags, and more. Leading the latest lineup is the navy Janus Wool Varsity jacket with cow leather sleeves and two leather-trimmed side pockets. The...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

CROSSOVER Enlists Kide Baharudin for Latest Capsule Collection

Malaysian concept store and streetwear imprint CROSSOVER has teamed up with artist and Vans Asia Custom Culture winner Kide Baharudin for a unique capsule collection titled “My Memoir.”. Celebrating the country’s Hari Raya religious holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the capsule is comprised of eight colorful pieces including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

And wander Drops Rain-Resistant Apparel and Outdoor Equipment

Following its collaborative running collection with District Vision, and wander is dropping a series of outdoor apparel and equipment on HBX ahead of an action-packed summer. Comprising backpacks, an umbrella, a chair, jackets, T-shirts, and more, the Tokyo-based brand’s all-rounded range is dedicated to the avid explorers. Leading the latest lineup are three styles of water-repellent outerwear, including the off-white Breath Rip Jacket with mesh pockets on the chest and arm, the navy Breath Rip Pullover Jacket with a front mesh pouch, and the navy 3-layer ultralight Rain Jacket coated with PU to shield wearers from the rain. Another standout piece is the Cordura Cotton Rip Shirt with stitch details. Other apparel items include the 3L UL Rain Pants in light gray, the black Pertex Wind T-shirt, and more technical styles of pants and tops.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy