ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd outcast Eric Bailly takes to Instagram to beg Ralf Rangnick to drop Harry Maguire and start him instead

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiGYC_0fH7R2eP00

MANCHESTER UNITED outcast Eric Bailly has made a desperate plea to Ralf Rangnick to play more games.

The centre-back, 28, has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks - even Phil Jones was given the nod to start over him against Liverpool on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMt5c_0fH7R2eP00
Eric Bailly has not played a game for Manchester United since December 30 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHcfm_0fH7R2eP00
Bailly made his plea in response to a United fan calling for him to start

Bailly's last appearance came in United's 3-1 win over Burnley on December 30 and he has played in only seven games this season.

So when a United fan asked the club to play Bailly in a message on Instagram, Bailly took his opportunity to make his feelings known.

The fan wants to see Bailly partner Raphael Varane at the back for United, and the Ivory Coast international responded by saying: "Please 😂🙏"

But Bailly is unlikely to get his chance soon as Rangnick could revert to a back four after his failed experiment at Anfield.

Varane also returned to training this week so could be fit to play against Arsenal alongside either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.

United have confirmed Maguire is available for selection despite a bomb threat being made against his home on Thursday.

The Red Devils captain is adamant he will not be pushed out of the club with a spokesperson for the defender labelling the person who sent the threat a "coward".

A source told The Sun: “Harry will not be forced out of Manchester United by this kind of threat.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“His number one priority will always be the safety of his family but he’s also got the strength of character to deal with this. It looks like the work of some cowardly fan.

“If that proves to be the case, they are an utter disgrace to the name of this proud football club.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal In PSG Vs Lens

Lionel Messi punctuated what could be a title winning night for Paris Saint-Germain with an absolutely stunning strike against Lens on Saturday night. Messi moved to France last summer and in what many believe is a 'Farmer's League' he was expected to break all sorts of goalscoring records. Instead it...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Raphael
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Nico Rosberg Reacts To Lewis Hamilton’s Poor Performance – “It Is Unbelievable”

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg has commented on the performance of the Mercedes at Imola during qualifying, admitting that it’s “unbelievable” to see George Russell and Lewis Hamilton so far back on the grid. Hamilton and Russell had yet again more issues with traction, clinching 13th and 11th respectively for the sprint race today. “My […] The post F1: Nico Rosberg Reacts To Lewis Hamilton’s Poor Performance – “It Is Unbelievable” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uk#Manchester United#United#Anfield#Arsenal#Red Devils#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

Cardiff chasing £80MILLION in compensation from Nantes as they claim death of Emiliano Sala cost them Prem relegation

CARDIFF CITY have hit Nantes with a sensational £80million compensation case, claiming the death of Emiliano Sala cost them relegation from the money-spinning Premier League. The Bluebirds have quantified the cost of relegation from the top flight at £80m in TV rights, advertising and sponsorship, according to a new book published today “The Truth — The Killing of Emiliano Sala”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
403K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy