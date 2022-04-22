ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia ends mask mandate, reversing course in less than week

By Clyde Hughes
 3 days ago
April 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials announced the city's mask mandate will come to an end Friday, abruptly reversing course after returning to the restriction on Monday because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The city made national headlines by becoming the first major city in the country to return to ordering face masks in indoor settings after reporting a 50% rise in coronavirus cases from April 1 to April 11.

The mandate ordered masked be worn in all indoor public spaces, including schools and childcare settings, businesses, restaurants, and government buildings.

A group of business owners and residents tried to stop the mandate on Saturday by suing the city while Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney defended the health department.

The announcement came so fast that the Philadelphia health department had yet to update its website as of Friday morning.

"Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the city will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate," a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Health Department told WCAU-TV. "Given the latest data, the BOH voted to rescind the mandate."

A U.S. district judge in Florida on Monday ended the federal government's transportation mask mandate, charging that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority.

Los Angeles County, though, reinstated a face mask mandate for all public transit there, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles, under a new COVID-19 health order.

Masks must also be worn at all indoor public transportation hubs, including airports and bus terminals.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday the order was made based on opinions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"They are experts," Ferrer said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. "They made a determination that at this point having that requirement in place is necessary for the public's health, and that resonates with us."

