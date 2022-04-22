Elmira man arrested for stalking, possession of assault rifle
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on stalking and weapons charges after police said he allegedly stalked a woman in the Town of Corning.
Brice Lower, 35, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on April 21 after a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, Lower allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend and was trying to contact her. During his arrest, police also allegedly found an assault rifle in his vehicle.Odessa man indicted for possession of pistols
Lower was charged with 4th-degree Stalking (a class-B misdemeanor) and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-D felony). Lower was processed and released on an appearance ticket.
