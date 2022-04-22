Elmira man arrested for stalking, possession of assault rifle

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on stalking and weapons charges after police said he allegedly stalked a woman in the Town of Corning.

Brice Lower, 35, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on April 21 after a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, Lower allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend and was trying to contact her. During his arrest, police also allegedly found an assault rifle in his vehicle.

Lower was charged with 4th-degree Stalking (a class-B misdemeanor) and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-D felony). Lower was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

