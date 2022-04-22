ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis taps State Sen. Manny Diaz for Florida Education Commissioner

By Ryan Dailey, News Service of Florida
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muQtA_0fH7Q83O00
Coronavirus: All public and private Florida K-12 schools closed through April 15 Florida Department of Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran stepping down at the end of the month, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday recommended Republican state Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. as Corcoran’s replacement.

Corcoran, a Republican former House speaker, announced last month that he will “return to private life” when his resignation takes effect at the end of April. Corcoran was appointed as commissioner in 2018 shortly before DeSantis took office.

In his time as commissioner, Corcoran has served as a top ally of DeSantis on contentious education issues. For instance, Corcoran was instrumental in carrying out DeSantis’ directives to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent critical race theory in classrooms.

Diaz similarly has helped carry out DeSantis’ education agenda in the Senate.

“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice. I am confident that he will serve our state well as the commissioner of education,” DeSantis said in a statement announcing the recommendation.

OCTOBER STORY: Some Florida school districts -- including Duval -- continue clash with the state over masks

Diaz needs to be formally appointed by the State Board of Education, which is made up of DeSantis appointees. The board will meet April 29th at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol to consider Diaz’s appoinment.

Diaz, a Hialeah Republican, was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving in the House for six years. He has held posts such as chairman of the Senate Education Committee and the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.

Diaz also has sponsored high-profile education bills, including two measures during the 2022 legislative session that were top priorities of DeSantis.

SEPTEMBER STORY: Education Commissioner threatens withholding board member salaries over DCPS mask mandate

One of those measures (HB 7) would restrict how race-related issues can be taught in schools and in workplace training.

Part of the bill pertaining to public-schools, for example, seeks to prevent instruction that would cause students to feel “guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress” because of past actions by members of the same race, sex or national origin.

The bill was dubbed by DeSantis the “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act,” or Stop WOKE Act. It has not formally been sent to DeSantis for his signature.

AUGUST STORY: Feds raise concerns about Florida’s school mask order, withholding funds from educators

A news release from the governor’s office about DeSantis’ recommendation of Diaz touted the measure as “eliminating CRT (critical race theory) and woke training in Florida schools and businesses.”

Diaz is a former classroom teacher who works as an administrator for Doral College, a private school that is a part of Miami-based charter school company Academica.

“For my entire career I have worked to improve the education system to serve Florida’s students, parents and teachers. I am excited to get to work continuing the mission of the governor to make Florida the Education State,” Diaz said in a statement Thursday.

AUGUST STORY: State withholds money from two Florida school districts because of mask disputes

A vocal proponent of charter schools, Diaz also has been a driving force behind the expansion of school-voucher programs.

During the 2019 legislative session, Diaz sponsored a measure that was signed by DeSantis to create the Family Empowerment Scholarship voucher program. The program significantly expanded eligibility criteria for school-voucher recipients.

Diaz also has shepherded higher-education legislation.

STORY: 904 and more: New Northeast Florida area code gets backing

DeSantis this week signed a Diaz-sponsored bill dealing with higher-education accreditation and the process of reviewing university professors’ tenure.

The bill (SB 7044) will force colleges and universities to change accreditors at the end of each accreditation cycle, which can last up to 10 years. It also authorizes the state university system’s Board of Governors to adopt a regulation requiring university professors to undergo a “comprehensive post-tenure review” every five years.

Opponents of the new law, including the United Faculty of Florida, argued that individual schools already have processes to review faculty tenure.

STORY: Man who wrote the book on Disney and Florida warns of economic fallout from Reedy Creek dissolution

Diaz would become the first Hispanic education commissioner in Florida, according to the Department of Education.

Corcoran has frequently clashed with teachers’ unions. But Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, appeared to express optimism Thursday about Diaz stepping into the job.

“While we may not always agree, FEA looks forward to working with the new commissioner toward a common goal — making our public schools the strongest in the nation. To ensure that every child gets the education they need, we must address our massive shortage of teachers and staff,” Spar said in a tweet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Richard Corcoran
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#School Voucher#Taps#State#Republican#House#Senate#The State Capitol
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Georgia election workers reach settlement terms with OAN

ATLANTA — Two Georgia election workers agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Thursday. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued...
GEORGIA STATE
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy