Minot, ND

Police investigating shooting death of Minot man Friday morning

By Keith Darnay
 3 days ago

Minot, ND ( KXNET ) — The Minot Police Department is investigating what it is calling a homicide that occurred in Minot early Friday morning.

At 12:41 a.m., police responded to a northwest Minot address for a report of an unresponsive male laying in front of a residence with blood coming from his body.

After arriving, officers discovered a 22-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was pronounced dead on scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notifications.

The investigation is active and no further information can be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

