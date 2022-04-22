ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

The Morton Arboretum to plant 3,000 trees to celebrate centennial

By Chip Brewster
 3 days ago

LISLE, Ill. — The Morton Arboretum, founded in 1922, is celebrating its centennial with a commitment to plant trees throughout the seven-county Chicago region beginning Friday — Earth Day.

Originally the Centennial Tree Planting Initiative involved a 1,000 tree commitment. However, a private donation has tripled that number and now the effort will plant 3,000 trees.

Approximately 300 of the trees will go to landowners who lost trees in the June 20, 2021 tornado which ripped through Woodridge, Naperville, Darien and unincorporated Downers Grove Township.

Friday’s event included the planting of the initiative’s first tree, a special tree cultivar, or variety, propagated by the arboretum — the Centennial linden.

