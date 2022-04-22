ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Lightning visit White House to celebrate Stanley Cup Championships

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning visited the White House on Monday to celebrate the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships .

The team joined President Joe Biden on the South Lawn for the first time in franchise history. Due to a lockout, they couldn't visit after the team's first Stanley Cup win, and COVID-19 prevented a visit after the 2020 Stanley Cup win.

Biden acknowledged the Tampa Bay Area's recent success in all sports, highlighting the Buccaneers' recent Super Bowl win and the Rays winning the American League Pennant last year.

"It's a pretty good time to be a sports fan in Tampa," the President said. "I don't know what the hell you have in the water down there."

The President commended not only the team's play on the ice, but also their impact on the community, pointing out the Community Heroes program and all the money that has been given to organizations around the Tampa Bay area.

Team owner Jeff Vinik took to the podium after Biden and even invited the President and the First Lady to watch the playoffs in his suite.

Defenseman Ryan McDonough also thanked the President and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the team. He also told Lightning fans the team would do everything they could to win a third consecutive Stanley Cup and be back at the White House next year.

Finally, team captain Steven Stamkos and all-star defenseman Victor Hedman presented the president with a stick and a #46 Lightning jersey with "Biden" on the back.

