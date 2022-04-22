ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump trolls Mitch McConnell by organizing a $150,000-a-couple 'MAGA, Again' fundraiser at the Kentucky Derby

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a big dollar fundraiser at the Kentucky Derby next weekend, as he continues his running feud with home state Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The event at the historic Churchill Downs track in Louisville is titled 'MAGA, Again!' and features a cast of well-known figures from Trump world, including former Florida Secretary of State and Trump impeachment lawyer Pam Bondi.

Also listed as members of the board of directors for the $75,000-per-plate event – $150,000 per couple – are former Trump acting director of national intelligence Ric Grinell and former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a former Trump campaign official, is listed as finance chair.

Trump is listed as a 'special guest' in the invite, which was tweeted out by Trump chronicler Maggie Haberman of the New York Times.

Former President Donald Trump is the 'special guest' at the fundraiser for his PAC being held at the Kentucky Derby, on the home turf of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

The event puts Trump in the political backyard of McConnell, who said after Jan. 6th that Trump was 'responsible' for the Capitol riot. The two men have broken off communications since, and Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell in public statements, last year calling him an 'unsmiling political hack.'

But McConnell said in a recent interview he would 'absolutely' vote for Trump.

McConnell opposed Trump's second impeachment even as he gave a speech blasting his conduct.

McConnell has been a regular at the Derby, and last year put out a sentimental YouTube video celebrating its history and traditional mint juleps.

Ticket prices are $75,000 per person
Charismatic riden by Chris Antley, crosses the finish line ahead of Menifee, riden by Pat Day, to win the 125th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The event draws fans from across the country, and some well-heeled donors will be attending a Trump PAC fundraiser
McConnell called Trump responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump called McConnell a 'hack' and regularly attacks him
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi chairs the PAC's board of directors
Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker is also cohosting
Trump will be a 'special guest' at the event. He has attended the Derby in the past
Donald Trump & Melania at Kentucky Derby in 1999
Trump railed against the winning horse Medina Spirit in 2021 after the Thoroughbred tested positive for a banned substance

Trump has his own history with the Derby. He attended in 1999 along with Melania Trump.

Last year, Trump drew attention when he labeled winning horse Medina Spirit a 'junky' after the Thoroughbred tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, before being disqualified. Trump connected it to his attacks on the Biden administration.

'So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!' Trump wrote.

The funder will feature the intra-party split following new revelations in a book and recording that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he would urge Trump to resign after the Capitol riot.

McCarthy had denied it after it was reported in This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future, by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

The book also includes vignettes about what McConnell told aides days after the riot.

'If this isn't impeachable, I don't know what is,' McConnell reportedly told two longtime advisors.

But the longtime pol realized his caucus wasn't behind the effort. 'I didn't get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference,' he said, according to the book.

