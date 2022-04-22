Impaired Driver Fled Warren County Crash Scene With Infant In Car, Prosecutor Says

Water Street in Independence Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An impaired driver was charged after fleeing the scene of a Warren County crash with an infant in the car, authorities said.

Nicole Victoria, of Montclair, was involved in a crash on Water Street in Independence Township shortly before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Victoria, 39, then drove away and was found in a driveway about half a mile north of the crash scene, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation found that Victoria was impaired and had been driving with an infant in the car, authorities said.

Victoria was arrested and charged with child endangerment and several vehicle offenses. She was released pending a court appearance.

