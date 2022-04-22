ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley caretaker Mike Jackson ‘cracking on’ with battle to beat drop

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BH8eT_0fH7HoWe00

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson will carry on with the job in hand after being told to prepare the team for the next step in their Premier League survival battle against Wolves on Sunday.

Jackson and his interim coaching staff guided the Clarets to a crucial 2-0 win over Southampton in front of a raucous crowd at Turf Moor on Thursday night.

Burnley, who parted company with long-serving boss Sean Dyche in the wake of defeat at relegation rivals Norwich, now sit just a point from safety, albeit having played a game more than Everton.

Jackson, the club’s under-23s coach, revealed chairman Alan Pace had given the current backroom set-up, which also includes injured captain Ben Mee, academy director Paul Jenkins and goalkeeping coach Connor King, a vote of confidence to take the squad forward again.

“We have just spoken (with the chairman) and he just asked us to carry on for the game on Sunday,” Jackson said.

“There is a process going on in the background, so we just crack on and prepare for Sunday’s game.”

Jackson told a press conference: “Our focus is taken up with preparing the team.

“That has been the pure focus, and he (Pace) has just let us get on with it and we have just been focusing on the football side of it.

“It has been literally – move to the next game, take the team and then move on from there.

“There is a lot going on and a lot to think about, but there are good people around to help you – you can’t do this on your own.”

Since the surprise sacking of Dyche, the Clarets have taken four points from two games, building on a battling 1-1 draw at West Ham by seeing off the Saints with first-half goals by defenders Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins.

“We just made little tweaks, including just remembering who they are,” Jackson said. “They came together and it galvanized them.”

Sunday’s game will present an opportunity for Burnley to drag themselves out of the bottom three, albeit only potentially for a few hours ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Jackson, though, knows another fully-focused display will be needed against a Wolves side seeking a response from their last match on April 8 which ended in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

“I think every team in the Premier League is dangerous – if you sleep for a moment then you get cut open,” Jackson said.

“There are good sides with top-class managers and good players, so we have got to be on it.”

Jackson added: “Wolves is a club with a clear identity of how they play, but they are very difficult to play against.

“We have got to try and find those weaknesses.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Newcastle on verge of Premier League history with survival virtually assured

Newcastle are set to become the first club in Premier League history to stay up after winning none of their first 14 games. While their survival is not yet mathematically assured, their 43 points is more than any relegated team in a 38-game Premier League season and head coach Eddie Howe, who inherited a side on just five points from 11 games and as many adrift of safety, will be gearing up for another top-flight campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Everton contact PGMOL over refereeing decisions in derby defeat to Liverpool

Everton have contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board with concerns over some of the refereeing in their 2-0 derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The PA news agency understands the club are unhappy that the second-half incident involving their forward Anthony Gordon, who had previously been booked for diving, and Liverpool defender Joel Matip was not given due consideration.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Connor Roberts
Person
Nathan Collins
newschain

Jules Kounde still wants Sevilla exit as Chelsea chase France defender

Jules Kounde has paved the way for a move to Chelsea this summer by telling Sevilla he remains determined to leave the Spanish club, the PA news agency understands. France defender Kounde saw a long-mooted transfer to Chelsea fall apart last summer, after Sevilla refused to let the highly-rated centre-back leave for less than his 80million euros release clause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday. The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury. Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley Caretaker#Academy
newschain

Blackburn keep play-off hopes alive with convincing win at Preston

Blackburn’s play-off hopes remain very much alive thanks to a convincing 4-1 win at neighbours Preston. Tony Mowbray’s men strolled to a first away win since mid-January and moved to within three points of sixth-placed Sheffield United with two games remaining. Impressive Rovers ended their five-match winless run...
SOCCER
newschain

Ellis Harrison and Tom Clarke doubtful for Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey has a doubt over striker Ellis Harrison ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial League One clash with promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday. Harrison limped off after only 19 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with AFC Wimbledon to be replaced by Daniel Butterworth as the Cod Army dragged themselves out of the relegation zone on goal difference as a result of substitute Joe Garner’s late equaliser.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tony Mowbray praises Blackburn’s control in vital victory at Preston

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray praised the control in his side’s performance as they eased past Preston with a 4-1 victory over their Lancashire rivals. First-half goals from Sam Gallagher, John Buckley and Darragh Lenihan left Rovers in control before Lewis Travis put the game beyond doubt after the break.
SOCCER
newschain

Must-see movies we need in our lives this summer

Summer is fast approaching, but just because the sun is shining does not mean the lure of the multiplex is not strong, especially when there are so many exciting releases to look forward to. Hot on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s dominance of the box office at the...
MOVIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy