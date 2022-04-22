ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sheffield United without Oli McBurnie for visit of Cardiff due to a foot injury

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Sheffield United will be without Oli McBurnie for the home game against Cardiff, with the striker ruled out for the rest of the season.

McBurnie was forced out of last week’s home defeat to Reading and may need surgery after being diagnosed with ligament damage and fractures in his foot.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed Billy Sharp is back in contention after a hamstring injury and defender George Baldock is fit after he was replaced late on in Monday’s draw at Bristol City.

Defender Chris Basham returned to action on Monday after recovering from knee surgery, but David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle remain unavailable.

Cardiff have been dealt a triple injury blow as Alfie Doughty, Sam Bowen and Isaak Davies have all been ruled out.

Doughty, who has returned to parent club Stoke, and Bowen will miss the rest of the season due to respective hamstring injuries, while Parkin is nursing a similar problem.

Boss Steve Morison has confirmed Max Watters is fit again after an ankle injury and Joe Ralls is also back in contention.

Defender Sean Morrison remains a long-term absentee as the Bluebirds bid to avoid a third straight defeat.

newschain

Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday. The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury. Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start...
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Garner waiting on two players ahead of Swindon’s game with Forest Green

Swindon head coach Ben Garner is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of Tuesday night’s home clash with already promoted League Two leaders Forest Green. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has returned to training after suffering a shoulder injury against Leyton Orient on Easter Monday with Lewis Ward taking his place for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hartlepool, although the former could return to contention.
SOCCER
