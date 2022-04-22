Joe Ward set to miss Peterborough’s must-win clash with Nottingham Forest

Peterborough could be missing Joe Ward for their crucial Sky Bet Championship home fixture with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Posh know defeat will see their relegation confirmed and even three points would not be enough if 21st-placed Reading win at Hull.

Ward was forced off in Monday’s victory over relegation rivals Barnsley with a dead leg and is doubtful of recovering in time.

Hayden Coulson and Jorge Grant have returned to the Peterborough squad after minor injuries saw them sit out the Easter period but Steven Benda (finger), Dan Butler (ankle), Nathan Thompson (shoulder) and Oliver Norburn (knee) are ruled out.

Forest also have plenty to play for and remain in the hunt for automatic promotion but seem unlikely to overturn Bournemouth’s seven-point advantage with only five games left to play for the duo.

Steve Cooper will be without Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis, who may not play again this campaign unless Forest are involved in the play-offs, due to a hamstring injury.

Lewis Grabban was absent for the 4-0 win over West Brom at the start of the week but is expected to return from illness.

Max Lowe (groin) is still sidelined but Steve Cook marked his return from an ankle problem with a cameo off the bench on Monday.

