Decatur police warn of phone scamming practices

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Scams may come in many forms, and thus, Decatur police officers took to social media to address what to do when they pop up on your phone.

Here’s what officers said to look out for:

Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know (and may even present a false caller ID)

Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize

Scammers pressure you to act immediately (before you have time to think about conversation)

Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way (will insist you purchase gift cards and use money transfer services)

Police also emphasized that you should block unwanted callers and text messages. Likewise, it is important to avoid giving out personal or financial information (e.g. social security, bank account, credit card numbers) in response to unexpected requests because legitimate organizations will not unexpectedly call, email, or text you to ask for such information.

Additionally, if you get a message from an organization that you believe is real, you should avoid clicking any links, but contact them through their website, or give them a call before proceeding any further.

