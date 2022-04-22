ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur police warn of phone scamming practices

By Will Gerard
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tx5Q8_0fH7ElUA00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Scams may come in many forms, and thus, Decatur police officers took to social media to address what to do when they pop up on your phone.

Here’s what officers said to look out for:

  • Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know (and may even present a false caller ID)
  • Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize
  • Scammers pressure you to act immediately (before you have time to think about conversation)
  • Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way (will insist you purchase gift cards and use money transfer services)

Police also emphasized that you should block unwanted callers and text messages. Likewise, it is important to avoid giving out personal or financial information (e.g. social security, bank account, credit card numbers) in response to unexpected requests because legitimate organizations will not unexpectedly call, email, or text you to ask for such information.

Additionally, if you get a message from an organization that you believe is real, you should avoid clicking any links, but contact them through their website, or give them a call before proceeding any further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Police warn against social media trend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are concerned about a “destructive” social media challenge that has spread to the area. At 10 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to an incident related to the “Door Kick Challenge,” which occurred at a home on Valley Road. In these videos, people on TikTok are featured aggressively kicking in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam it became aware of on Thursday. Deputies said that a woman living in the county was contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement. The person on the other end of the phone claimed that her Amazon account […]
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
WCIA

Decatur Fire: Two-alarm fire deemed suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department said that a fire on East William Street on Thursday has been deemed suspicious. The fire started in a house at 1231 William before spreading to the neighboring house at 1237 William. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze as a result. Firefighters asked anyone with […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur families say woman scammed them with Easter Egg service

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several Decatur families are asking for their money back after saying they were scammed by a Facebook vendor Easter morning. Candra Phillips is a busy Decatur mom. So she was happy to hire a woman offering to sell candy-stuffed Easter eggs. "My kid was in and...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman indicted for government theft, forgery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on four counts for allegedly attempting to steal from the Illinois Department of Human Services from January 2017 until June 2019. Tarita L. Mack, of Peoria, is facing one count of vendor theft for allegedly using false documents to...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Caller Id
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence at Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley. A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle. The scene is located to the east of the Church […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Former Mattoon High School student sentenced for failure to register

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said a then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student has been sentenced to 25 years in Illinois Department of Corrections on a different charge. Mattoon Police said officers arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lyons on a charge of failing to register his change of address to law enforcement. In 2018, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Macon County Coroner: Man dead after shot over the weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner said a man is dead after he was shot over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 32-year-old Stonee O. Adams was brought to a hospital emergency room by ambulance around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. According […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy