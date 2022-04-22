Storm dumps over 2 feet of snow in parts of California's Tahoe region

The webcam view of Palisades at Tahoe ski resort on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Palisades at Tahoe)

LATEST April 22, 10:16 a.m. The California Highway Patrol lifted its chain control over Donner Pass at 10 a.m. on Friday in the aftermath of a strong spring storm that had caused major havoc on roads in the Tahoe region.

But while the lifting of chain controls means roads are safer for travelers, perils remain this morning as exemplified by two truck tractor & trailers blocking the road near Emerald Bay.

April, 22, 7:54 a.m. The recent storm dumped snow in the Sierra overnight with totals usually reserved for mid-winter months, not the closing weeks of April. And this has given those Tahoe area ski resorts that have chosen to remain open a reason to cheer.

Early Friday morning, the South Lake Tahoe Snow Report listed Kirkwood Meadows as having gotten 24 inches in the last day to bring its snow depth to between 48 and 72 inches. It also reports Heavenly Valley as having gotten 10 inches in the same time frame to bring its total to between 18 and 66 inches. Both resorts remain open.

Palisades at Tahoe reports some eye-popping snowfall totals as well with 6 inches falling overnight and 28 inches in the last 24 hours and 58 inches in the past week. The resort says it's the "the heaviest snowfall we’ve seen since December." At the same time, the stormy weather has caused some electrical outages and other issues which the resort reported on in its Palisades blog.

During the storm, the California Highway Patrol has been busy calling for extreme caution on the roads. On Thursday, chain controls were put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways and an 80-mile (128-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 was closed to trucks due to slippery conditions from the California-Nevada line west of Reno to Applegate, California.

But, as of 6:30 AM on Friday, CHP Truckee tweeted that “the storm has wound down and clean up is in full effect.”



This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.