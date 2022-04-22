ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto County, IA

Rollover Crash Injuries One in Palo Alto County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmetsburg, IA (KICD)– One person was injured when a pickup collided with a semi near Emmetsburg Thursday evening. The Palo Alto County...

