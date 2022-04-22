ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

No Ops like 'NoOps' revisited: Is the vision a reality yet?

By Joe McKendrick
ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor's note: Can IT be 99% automated? We've seen the growth of serverless computing and a range of "Ops" approaches to automating software and data pipelines. This is an update to a piece originally published in February 2019, posing questions that are still being pondered. Especially in the post-Covid, hyper-digital...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Developers#Innovation#Post Covid#Aws#Sgk Inc#Api#Serverless#Techtarget#The Talend Academy
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
ZDNet

The 6 best ethical hacking certifications: Hone your skills

Hacking isn't necessarily about just having an in-depth knowledge of code: It's about enjoying a challenge and problem-solving. While understanding the bare bones of computing, specific programming languages, risk analysis, and networking before working your way up is valuable and may help you have a successful career in cybersecurity, the work opportunities vary based on your interests and the path you wish to pursue.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Microsoft is still trying desperately to get you to use Bing

If you haven’t used Bing lately, an upcoming update to Microsoft Edge will bring the software giant’s search engine front and center in a brand new Sidebar menu. According to Windows Latest, Edge’s new Sidebar menu has begun rolling out to users in the browser’s Canary channel and in addition to Bing, it also allows you to use a calculator, read emails in Outlook, check out MSN browser games and more without leaving the current page you’re on.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

CI/CD Best Practices for Salesforce DX

With digital transformation and the move to online operations, companies are increasingly relying on Salesforce to manage many of their operations. This article gives you a short overview of how to implement CI/CD in Salesforce DX. It is a development process that uses version control as the source for new development activity. Individual CI jobs can be set up using a Salesforce DevOps solution such as AutoRABIT, Gearset or a standard automation tool such as Jenkins. Each succeeding stage must be accomplished, and feedback is sent to the delivery team.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Cloud computing has all the momentum, but we still live in an on-premises world for now

With all the analyst, press and conference talk about the ascendency of cloud, one can be forgiven for assuming that the entire world is now running on AWS, Azure or Google Cloud and other providers. However, at this stage, only seven percent of enterprises are truly all-cloud. This number is likely to more than double over the next two years, but still represents the minority of enterprises.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Get More Than 15 Hours of Big Data Training for $25

How will artificial intelligence affect our world over the next decade? How can social media companies combat the rising tide of misinformation? What can governments do to keep up with the next wave of cyberthreats? These are all challenging questions, but their answers will likely share one common factor: big data.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
ZDNet

Build and automate your workflows with $140 off KonnectzIT

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are many ways to be more productive, such as using an extra portable monitor, collaborative workspace software, expert job search tools, or even installing a smart home page for your browser. But few things will shave more time off your workday than automating your tasks. KonnectzIT could help you automate your day, and new users can get 77% off a Pro Plan, bringing the price down to only $39.99.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Check Out This Video on How to Scale Mobile Apps

Former Uber Engineering Manager and author, Gergely Orosz, recently published Building Mobile Apps at Scale to address the key challenges large engineering organizations face, mainly, around launching features continuously, at global scale, while ensuring a reliable user experience. In this webinar, Gergely will walk through his experience in an engineering team that grew from a few engineers to hundreds building one of the most popular mobile apps. Hear from Gergely as he discusses how to:
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

After proving need for no-code apps, Glide rewarded with $20M Series A

Company co-founder and CEO David Siegel says that being able to create applications without coding was something they believed to be true, but upon launching out of YC, they were able to prove the thesis. “We thought that we could make it much easier to create really well-designed, data-driven apps if we started with the spreadsheet as the foundation,” he said.
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in B2B: Businesses Overcome X-Border Hurdles With Payments Automation; Medius Debuts Software Developer Partner Program

Today in B2B payments, businesses in the United States and United Kingdom adopt automation to help with cross-border payments, while Swedish accounts payable (AP) automation systems provider Medius launches a partnership with software developers. Plus, auto dealers around the world get increased access to localized payments, supply chain hang-ups prove to be fertile ground for corruption, Billtrust adds B2B invoice delivery to KeyBank partnership, Esker invests $5 million to expand supply chain financing services and Archa raises $24 million for its spend management platform.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Prepare for the future with this $50 Web3 programming training

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The world of technology is constantly evolving. One movement that's sparked much of this innovation has been the recent push towards Web3, the third generation of the internet. Web3 envisions an utterly decentralized web with cryptocurrency and the metaverse playing critical roles in allowing users to wrest control of the web and financial systems from large institutions and governments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The Most In-demand Web Technologies of 2022

If you want to join the Freelancing market, a good first step would be to actually understand what the market is looking for; what technologies are most sought-after, and more specifically what frameworks are freelancing projects built upon, or going to be built upon. Getting into freelancing is hard on...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy