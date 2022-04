In 2019, Charlette Stanton and Jacare Thomas sold everything and purchased a property at 600 E 75th Street in Chicago. Thus, a dream long ago realized, to create community and bring something different to the neighborhood, had come to fruition. Park Manor 75 , a new wine bar, and one of the first in the area, is coming to the South Side this August.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO