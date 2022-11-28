Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad: Diego Alonso annouces final 26-man squad

The Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad has been announced, and there are plenty of familiar faces and names among the 26 players Diego Alonso has selected to take to Qatar.



There’s one single rule in World Cup history: don’t write off Uruguay. The 1930 and ’50 world champions count on a population of fewer than four million people, yet they always produce exceptional players as well as an inspirational fighting spirit.

As Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez attempt to wring out the last vestiges of their individual brilliance, the new breed – Darwin Nunez, Real Madrid warhorse Fede Valverde, Manchester United hopeful Facundo Pellistri – look to ensure the mythology endures.

What Uruguay will have learnt from qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 is that change is good. After 15 years and more than 200 games, Oscar Tabarez’s illustrious cycle came to a traumatic conclusion last November with four big defeats.

El Maestro’s replacement, Diego Alonso, brought new ideas and introduced five fresh faces – principally Valverde and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, now likely to miss the finals after thigh surgery – to provide the renovation that Tabarez couldn’t or wouldn’t make. Uruguay recovered to win their final four games and seal an unexpected qualification.

After years of sitting back, a revamped Uruguay now bet on high pressing and quick passing to offer their serial killers, Suarez, Nunez (left) and probable sub Cavani, more chances in front of goal.

However, Centre-back pair Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez, plus alternatives Sebastian Coates and Martin Caceres, are very capable in the air but their lack of speed is an issue in open play. So is VAR, keeping a beady eye on their penchant for dead-ball dark arts.

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad: The final 26-man team

GK: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

GK: Sergio Rochet (Nacional)

GK: Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

DF: Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield)

DF: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)

DF: Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

DF: Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional)

DF: Matias Vina (Roma)

DF: Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP)

DF: Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy)

DF: Mathias Olivera (Napoli)

MF: Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP)

MF: Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham)

MF: Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate)

MF: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)

MF: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray)

MF: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

MF: Matias Vecino (Lazio)

FW: Luis Suarez (Nacional)

FW: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

FW: Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor)

Augustin Canobbio (Paranaense)

FW: Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

FW: Edinson Cavani (Valencia)

FW: Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United)

Uruguay World Cup 2022 top scorers

No goals yet.

Uruguay World Cup 2022 yellow cards

One yellow card: Rodrigo Bentancur, Mathias Olivera, Martin Caceres

Uruguay manager

Who is Uruguay's manager for the 2022 World Cup?

Former striker Diego Alonso has previously coached Uruguayan giants Penarol, two clubs in Paraguay and really developed his career in Mexico, winning the CONCACAF Champions League with Pachuca in 2017 and Monterrey two years later. He was the first manager of David Beckham’s Inter Miami, with a lacklustre finish, but the 47-year-old has led his country with impressive intensity since succeeding Tabarez.

Who is Uruguay's best player?

Luis Suarez’s return to his beloved Nacional to prepare properly for the World Cup started with a social media hashtag that involved countless signs of love. Even Uruguay president Luis Lacalle Pou has suggesting Suarez could be useful in parliament to unite the warring parties. His country just wants their leading marksman to be fit for his last World Cup, even if it means starting on the bench behind Nunez initially.