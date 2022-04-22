ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall-Heath High School Highstepper Senior Showcase 2022: Destiny Lane

By Austin
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX – April 22, 2022 — Destiny Lane serves the Rockwall Heath Highstepper as Chaplain, and she is a first-year member. Destiny is the daughter of Rodney and Keidra Lane. Destiny has been...

blueribbonnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
DFW Community News

The Goddard School opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX – April 1, 2022 — Goddard School®, the leading premium childcare provider in the U.S., officially opened its first location in Rockwall to better serve Rockwall County and Dallas/Fort Worth area families seeking care for their young children. As early childhood education continues to play...
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockwall, TX
Education
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
County
Rockwall County, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Blue Ribbon News

Culinary students cook up wins in ProStart Competition

ROCKWALL, TX (April 15, 2022) Culinary students from the Dr. Gene Burton College & Career Academy recently competed at the Texas ProStart Competition. Danielle Iadanza of Rockwall High School placed first in the salsa competition, creating a roasted tomatillo salsa Verde. Eliza Lackey (RHS), Clay Castenada (RHS), Natilee Hernandez (RHHS),...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Destiny#Texas Tech University#Marketing Services#Highschool#Communication Studies#Pre Law#Brn Media#Social Media Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
DFW Community News

Rockwall ISD middle school choirs UIL results

ROCKWALL, TX – April 5, 2022 — Cain Middle School, Utley Middle School and Williams Middle School recently competed at the UIL Choral Evaluation Contest. Four choirs from Cain MS competed and all four earned Sweepstakes and received the highest ratings possible from all judges. Four choirs from...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School robotics team qualifies for world championship

ROCKWALL, TX (April 15, 2022) The Rockwall High School robotics team, Team 1296 – Full Metal Jackets, recently competed at State where they won the Chairman’s Award. The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST, it honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST. It was created to keep the central focus of FIRST Robotics Competition on the ultimate goal of transforming the culture in ways that will inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology, as well as encouraging more of today’s youth to become science and technology leaders.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight, Rockwall County and beyond

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX — Our Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight features local summer camp programs, Vacation Bible Schools, sports and skills camps, recreational activities and fun, learning opportunities for kids (and adults!) throughout the summer season. We hope this growing compilation helps you and your family find fun and safe things to do in and around Rockwall County this summer.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy