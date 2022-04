It's that time of year again — college students across the country are in the thick of the hunt for jobs and internships. Hiring slowed way down during the Covid pandemic, making it really tough on the graduating classes from the past few years. But the job market looks good for the class of 2022: Employers plan to hire 27% more new graduates from the class of 2022 than they did for the class of 2021, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. And, the number of job openings overall in the U.S. economy is more than 11 million, according to a recent report from the Labor Department.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO