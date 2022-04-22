“Resourceful”

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say at least one other person is inside the south Sacramento residence where a subject possibly fired at least one gunshot late Monday morning. Officers are in the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road trying to make contact with someone who they say may have fired a gun, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. SWAT is calling for someone to come out of a house. We can hear the team repeatedly giving out a phone number to whoever may be inside @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/559mL0wjKO — Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) April 25, 2022 No injuries have been reported, police say. Sacramento police say one subject has been seen armed inside the residence. At least one other person is believed to be inside, police say. Police urge people to avoid the area as a precaution. A perimeter has been established and SWAT along with Crisis Negotiators and an Unmanned Aerial Systems unit are at the scene. \West Campus High School along with Mark Twain and Peter Burnett elementary schools are on a precautionary lockdown due to the situation. No further information has been released. Check back for updates on this developing story.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO