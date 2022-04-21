ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Delayed Until 2023

 2 days ago

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Sorry Spider-Man fans, but it looks like Sony’s highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has been delayed until sometime next year.

According to Vulture , Sony Pictures recently published their latest release calendar and unfortunately for comic book fans, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 has been pushed back nine months from October 7, 2022 to June 2, 2023. To make matters even worse, the film will be delivered in two installations, so while we’ll be getting part 1 in June of 2023, we won’t be getting the conclusion until March 29, 2024! Why is Sony doing us like this?!

One of the film’s writers, Phil Lord apparently took delight in the announcement that the film was being pushed back and took to Twitter to state as much with a simple “Lolololololololololololololol.”

Yeah, that makes us feel better. His writing partner for the animated film, Christopher Miller took a more positive approach and simply said the delay would give them “More time to make it great.”

It better!

No official word as to why the film is being pushed back, but all we can say is we hope it’s worth the wait because the original installment was an automatic classic. With this extra time, maybe they’ll be able to incorporate the voices of OG Spider-Man alum such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they originally wanted to do in the first film. Now would be as good a time as any. Or maybe they’ll get around to introducing Venom in one of the two installments.

Regardless of what they have planned, we’ll just have to sit and wait until the summer of ’23 to find out if it was worth the wait.

Photo: Getty

