On Saturday, April 16, more than 400 Massachusetts Tough Ruck marathoners began their 26.2-mile journey at Fenn School, crossed North Bridge, and traversed Bedford along the Reformatory Branch Trail and the Minuteman Commuter Bikeway on their way to Bow Street in Lexington. Once there, they reversed course for the trip back.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO