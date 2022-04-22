9 things to do this weekend: Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival, Melbourne Art Festival and more

9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here are nine events happening in Central Florida.

The annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival will kick off Saturday morning in downtown Orlando.

From the floats to the music, the event in downtown Orlando will embrace Puerto Rico’s culture.

This year’s parade highlights the southern city of Ponce.

If you can’t make it to the parade and festival, you can join Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning’s Christian Bruey, Kirstin Delgado and Alexa Lorenzo for live coverage on WFTV Channel 9 beginning at 11 a.m.

The Melbourne Art Festival is happening this weekend.

The free festival will feature more than 200 artists, live music, kid-friendly activities, a student art competition and food and beverage options.

It will be held at Wickham Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

NASA and SpaceX have a agreed on a time for Axiom-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station, to attempt to undock and prepare for the return trip to Earth.

NASA announced plans for the Ax-1 crew to undock from the ISS at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, with a splashdown off the Florida coast scheduled to take place at about 1:46 p.m. on Sunday.

DogFest Orlando is happening at Central Park in Winter Park this weekend.

The event supports the Canine Companions’ mission to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs, free of charge.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Caribbean Fusion Festival is happening at Lakefront Park in Kissimmee this weekend.

You can check out the event from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The festival celebrates Caribbean/American culture, music and diversity.

The Winter Park Paint Out begins this weekend.

The event runs from Sunday to April 30.

The gallery and sculpture gardens will be free to the public during the week-long event.

Organizers said that art lovers are invited to watch the artists at work, view their recently completed paintings in the museum gallery, and attend free painting demonstrations.

The largest and longest-running Earth Day festival in Central Florida returns to Lake Eola Park on Saturday.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free and family friendly.

The second annual Jazz in the Park is taking place on Saturday.

The event starts at noon on Saturday at Eagle Nest Park.

Jazz in the Park features local talent, food vendors and more.

District 6 Commissioner Bakari F. Burns is hosting the event.

The Orlando City Soccer Club will take on the New York Red Bulls at Exploria Stadium this weekend.

The match starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Orlando City has won four of eight matches played. The team has two draws and two losses.

