People Who Have Won A Lifetime Supply Of Something Are Sharing What It Was Actually Like, And It's Wild

A while ago, Reddit users u/superdb and u/DangerousBeans asked people who have won a lifetime supply of something to share their stories. The responses are truly wild — here are some of the best:

1. "Roommate and I won a 'lifetime' supply of butter in college. Apparently, 'lifetime' was two pounds of butter a week for a year. Stocked it up, got drunk, and tried to make a Slip ’N Slide with all the butter. It went okay."

"For all those wondering about the success of said butter slide — remember to let your butter melt for a while to provide sufficient lubrication. Even with the sting of butter in the road rash, I would give the experience a '7 out of 10, would do again.'" — u/fameisforassholes

2. "When I was a kid, I won a contest at a local ice cream shop where you guess the number of jelly beans in a jar. I won a lifetime supply of free milkshakes. Unfortunately, the place went out of business a few months later." — u/heatx

3. "My brother-in-law won the Chipotle Adventurrito thing and won free burritos for a year. There are 52 coupons for burritos. He's used some of them, but now he uses them as alternative currency. Homeless man asking for money? Chipotle burrito. Not sure what to do for a casual gift? Chipotle burrito coupon. Want to tip a person without giving money? Here's a burrito. Guess what I got for Christmas?" — u/newstarttn

4. "My mom and dad bought a water softener about 22 years ago. With it came a lifetime supply of bar soap. The company gave it to them all at once. It was a pallet of bar soap, thousands of bars of soap. They still have a bunch of it." — u/Pchanizzle

5. "A friend of mine won a 'lifetime supply' of Smarties from a distributor. The delivery was a 120-Ib case of Smarties. He's a professional film editor, so he spends a LOT of time at his computer. He also is often too lazy to cook proper meals (as we all are sometimes). He put the 120-Ib case of Smarties next to his desk, and then proceeded to consume all of it in a matter of weeks." — [deleted]

6. "I had a teacher who got a lifetime supply of Tide. He bought a box at the grocery store, and it was half empty for some reason, so he wrote a really polite letter to Tide to let them know. A truck showed up at his house with a lifetime supply of Tide. They used to give it away as gifts to dinner guests and friends because they didn't know what to do with all of it. One day, he got a call from his mom saying she was using the final box. Apparently, it lasted for a good number of years, though. It would have lasted for longer if they didn't give most of it away." — [deleted]

7. "I won a lifetime supply of a particular brand of ice cream in a local naming contest when I was 12, but I didn't get it all at once. It all accounts to a certain amount of tubs in the form of a voucher that I am able to use over and over again, but I'm not sure what that amount is. I don't keep track of it on account of the fact that I'm lactose intolerant." — u/dynamovolition

8. "I won a lifetime supply of Pop-Tarts when I was younger. They sent a big box with around 30 of the normal shelf boxes every three months for about three years, and then started dwindling off to eventually not sending any. I could never get into contact with someone to do anything about it, so I just let it go. I didn't even realize I had won until I received the first huge box."

"I even hid the boxes from my parents and sister for a while because I didn't want to share, but that didn't last long. You can only do so much as a kid to hide dozens of boxes when you don't take out the trash. They eventually started finding full boxes of Pop-Tarts everywhere and came to the conclusion that I was stealing them for fun." — [deleted]

9. "I currently receive what seems to be a lifetime supply of toilet paper. Over 20 years ago, I became fond of a variety of Charmin that was infused with baby oil [because] it was so soft and smooth. When I moved for work, the local stores didn't have baby oil Charmin, and I was told that it didn't exist. I called Proctor and Gamble to find out what was up, and was told that the baby oil version was only offered as a test market and didn't turn out so well, so it was no longer sold in stores. I was crushed. The company did, however, take my name and address, and I was told that I would receive coupons in the mail for my inquiry, and interest in their product. About three weeks later, a box arrived from Proctor and Gamble that contained two separate four packs of toilet paper, one marked 'A' and the other 'B.' The letter that was enclosed stated that since I had such a penchant for toilet paper, I had been selected to test out their new varieties."

"I was instructed to use the package marked 'A' for a week, and then switch to the package marked 'B' the following week. After two weeks, I received a call from the company asking about the results of my test. They asked questions like, 'Could I name three adjectives describing my experience with both types of paper?' It was definitely a phone call to remember. At the end of the call, I was told that I would receive coupons and other considerations in the mail for my participation in this test. Ever since then, I have received a free four-pack of Charmin toilet paper once a month, every month. This has gone on for over 20 years, and it does not look like it will stop." — u/buddhabear1

10. "My dad worked in marketing for transportation catering in the '90s, and Snapple gave us a truck full of every single one of their product types. They stopped by every six months or so to get our feedback and ask if we wanted more. At one point, we had a Snapple-only double fridge in our laundry room to chill three of each flavor while the rest were in boxes taking up a good part of our garage. My cousin tried to maintain a bottle top collection, but lost count after 5,000. I have no idea if my dad still gets Snapple like that, but his house still has a Snapple-only fridge. It was awesome, bordering magical. I would replace my veins with '90s Snapple if I could. No regrets." — u/ImaginationStation

11. "I never got the full story on how they got them, but my grandparents somehow ended up with two dozen or so pallets of Tic Tacs of various flavors. To put this in perspective, consider how big those plastic containers that Tic Tacs come in are. Now consider how many you could fit in a fully stacked pallet, and multiply it several times over. It was pretty awesome...until we ran out of orange ones." — u/KnowMatter

12. "A friend of mine used to run science fiction conventions. Once word gets out, movie studios send you free promo swag — normally, it's like 50 posters, 100 keychains, or 200 buttons. One day, a truck pulled up and gave him eight pallets of foam 'novelty flying discs' for the movie Blade . Each pallet had dozens of boxes, and each box had about 50 of these red, foam, ninja-star-like foam disks about the size of a salad plate and about an inch thick. They didn't fly; they were too thick and too light. It was like throwing a huge potato chip."

"People thought at first, 'Oh, cool! Ninja frisbees!' But then when they didn't fly and left ink on their hands, they didn't want them. So my friend was stuck with thousands of these things. Later, he ended up using it to supplement his attic insulation. I wonder years from now, when someone buys his house, if they will wonder what weird insulation company the previous owner used." — u/punkwalrus

13. "When my friend was 16, he won a lifetime supply of M&Ms [because] he found one of the packs with all white M&Ms. The contest was to win $1 million. He gave it to his mom and had her send it in since he wasn't 18. She didn't believe he had won a million dollars, so she procrastinated sending it in. After she eventually did, they got a letter stating that they had not gotten the wrapper sent in on time, so no million bucks, but they were going to get a lifetime supply of M&Ms. In the letter, there was a redemption card he could send in and get 52 coupons for one pack of free M&Ms each, plus a redemption card for the next year. He did this for five or six years until he lost the redemption card. The first year, he got all of the M&Ms and ate them himself. He really wished he had gotten the million." — [deleted]

14. "Not a 'lifetime,' but my family once won a year's supply of Oreos. When we were kids, we were rarely allowed to eat junk food. But when my little brother was really sick and wouldn't eat, my mom was so desperate to get him to eat something, she told him that he could have any food in the world he wanted. He picked Oreos. The one box of Oreos we bought turned out to be the winning box of a year's supply of Oreos. How many, you ask, is a year's supply of Oreos?"

"I'm glad you asked, hypothetical reader. It was 365 boxes. For a family of four individuals who did not normally eat junk food, this was quite more than one year's worth of Oreos for us. We kept a couple of boxes, and then my parents took the rest to a food bank as they were delivered." — u/VividLotus

15. "A friend of mine won a lifetime supply of Juicy Fruit gum when she was 12 years old. She told me that she was absolutely in love with Juicy Fruit at the time. Her mom entered her in this random contest as a joke. One day, without any notice, UPS showed up at her door with about 15 huge boxes. She was so confused. So she opened up the boxes, and there it was: a couple thousand packs of gum. The company never sent her a letter or any piece of acknowledgement that she won, just a ton of gum. Today, the sight of Juicy Fruit makes her sick." — u/hankwk

16. "In 1974, my dad was a detective in the vice squad. One night, they busted a few guys driving a truck that had many kilograms of cocaine hidden amongst a shipment of razors. After the trial, all the guys in his unit got to take home as many [razors] as they wanted. I was born eight years later, and neither my dad nor I have ever bought razors since. If someone sees me shaving, they might ask where I got that 1970s razor." — u/AndrewL78

17. "My friend recently won free alcohol for a week at our local pub. It was literally unlimited drinks each night for seven nights. I had to drive him to the hospital on the second night." — u/superdemongob

18. "My wife ended up with crates of maxi pads and a lifetime supply of Tums. She worked with a market research firm that would give household products to select consumers to gather information on their experiences with the products. Items like soap, toothpaste, and deodorant were commonly placed. The firm received way too many sanitary napkins in one study, and too many Tums in another. The surplus products are not needed at the end of the study and they typically have no labels, so they cannot be sold commercially, and the supplier never wants them back."

"So the staff can take the items home. My wife, being the thrifty darling she is, grabbed every single crate of pads available since no one else wanted them. They filled our basement, and it took her many years to get through them all. We still have Tums." — u/Thunder_bird

19. "I won a year's supply of Chick-fil-A at a grand opening. They gave us 52 free Chick-fil-A sandwich vouchers, which could luckily be used for nuggets as well. Considering how many of those nuggets I would've eaten if it had been unlimited, they got off very easily. I worked next door to a Chick-fil-A that summer, and I ate nuggets for lunch. Every. Single. Day. " — u/PTRugger

20. "When I was a kid, my Tastykake had a human fingernail in it. I was eating one of those delicious pink snowballs when I bit into something hard instead of the creamy, icing-y goodness that snowballs are known for. [So,] I won a year's supply of Tastykakes. Every week, a new box would be at my house. As a 10-year-old kid, life was pretty good." — u/SmokeyFromFriday

21. "I won lifetime passes to the Oregon Aquarium for being, like, their fifth millionth visitor. My original pass didn't expire until, like, the year of 2999. Then when I got a replacement, it showed the expiration as 2099. They got smart. I planned to name every child my name so they all could use that pass." — u/phoneaccts

22. "During university orientation week, one of the local pubs held a competition where you could put your name in a draw to win a year's supply of meals for you and your flatmates. I won it, along with some other people, and it started off great. The meals were straight off the same menu as the bar food, so they were fairly decent. About three months later, they'd slipped to the point where they were essentially Pot Noodles with a squirt of tomato sauce." — u/hankwk

23. "I won a year's supply of condoms. I was in high school doing college tours, and they had open houses. They had clubs, frats, sororities...you name it. One was apparently a club for safe sex, and I entered the drawing, along with nabbing 20 free condoms. Apparently, I won. I'm serious when I say these condoms were the cheapest, driest, and smelliest condoms you could ever imagine. A box of about 200 appeared on my doorstep once a month. The worst part was having them sent to my parents' house until I moved out." — u/ElVeritas

24. "I once went to a grand opening for QFC — Quality Food Center, a big grocery store — when I was 12. They were having a free raffle, so I entered. Did I win the plasma TV? No. Did I win the iPod classic? No. I won a year's supply of Tillamook cheese. It was a sheet of 12 coupons, each for two blocks of cheese. WTF was I going to do with cheese? I honestly didn't even like cheese at the time. After going home and moping for a while, I had an idea."

"After I discussed it with my parents, we went back to the QFC, and I met with the manager and proposed my idea. After being given a few more sheets, I sat in the entryway of the QFC with a cheese hat and sold them for face value. What did I do with the profit, you ask? I donated it to hurricane relief in New Orleans. I sat there for the whole day saying, 'Cheesy for the Big Easy?' to every customer who came in. This was shortly after Hurricane Katrina, and we ended up raising $500 that day." — u/glickmoney

25. "I won a lifetime supply of Kraft mac 'n' cheese. But, being in college, it only lasted two quarters." — u/randommAnonymous

26. "I won a 20-month supply of Dippin' Dots from a Facebook promotion. They would ship a gallon bag in a dry ice container every month. It would only last for about three days before melting, and I was in college, so I just threw monthly Dippin' Dots parties. It made for a great pickup line." — u/Submersed

27. And finally: "New York has a trendy, expensive spot that does an annual food writing contest for their hot chocolate, which is kind of like a mug of warm pudding with fancy homemade marshmallows. Some upscale folks are really passionate about it come winter, and the place is established enough that they get lots of submissions. Even some well-known writers supposedly submit their entries. Anyhow, my sister lives near the place and insisted I enter and win the contest so she could have the prize, a week of free $6 hot chocolates. The theme that year was: 'Hot chocolate: with or without marshmallows, and why?' My contribution was a completely over the top, multi-generational epic designed to at least land third place in the long-form category. The story won, and they decided to create a new category for it they called 'best screenplay potential.' My sister was thrilled."

"About a year later, I was in the place for only the second time, since a friend wanted to try what was supposedly the best hot chocolate in the city. The manager says, 'Hey, you're that guy that wrote that story!' I was shocked since he'd only met me once, a year earlier. I asked how on earth he remembered me, and he said it was because my year of free hot chocolate was up. They gave my sister and me a YEAR of free hot chocolate instead of a week because they liked the story so much, but they never told us!" — u/jeremyjava

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.