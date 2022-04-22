ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Talked About What Tom Holland's "Support" And "Love" Meant To Her While Filming "Euphoria"

 2 days ago

Zendaya and Tom Holland essentially broke the internet last summer when photos of them kissing, far away from any Spider-Man cameras, first surfaced online.

Several months would pass before the pair seemingly and subtly confirmed rumors about their off-screen relationship. Then, just weeks ahead of No Way Home 's anticipated release, Zendaya and Tom finally addressed the speculation outright in a joint interview.

That happened in November. And, after voicing a mutual desire to keep parts of their private romance, you know, private, Zendaya and Tom remained pretty low-key at events and public appearances.

If they're still your favorite celebrity couple despite the elusiveness — or maybe because of it, since a little mystery is always fun — I get it. I'm also glad to report that Zendaya did acknowledge her relationship with Tom in recent comments to Entertainment Tonight .

"It's great to have that support and that love around you, because you need that," she said while speaking about her role in the dark HBO drama, Euphoria . "This isn't an easy job so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."

Tom apparently spent quite a bit of time on the Euphoria set while its latest season was filming — the actor previously said he must have visited set "30 times" during production — which is the kind of supportive partner behavior we love to see.

Check out Zendaya's Entertainment Tonight interview for yourself here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
