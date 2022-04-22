Zendaya Talked About What Tom Holland's "Support" And "Love" Meant To Her While Filming "Euphoria"

Related
Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars
It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship Is Actual Goals! A Look Into Their Romance
Low-key lovers! Spider-Man costars Tom Holland and Zendaya have had a very quiet relationship, and the Civil War actor assured they will most likely continue to keep things that way. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep...
Elle
Zendaya Shares Why She's Skipping the 2022 Met Gala
How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. A Met Gala legend is missing this year's ball. Zendaya revealed to Extra at the Euphoria For Your Consideration Emmy event that she will be skipping the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser on Monday, May 2. Blame it on Zendaya's packed schedule, not her lack of desire to go.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal React After Amy Schumer Calls Them a “Couple” at Oscars 2022
Watch: Amy Schumer Ready to "BURN BRIDGES" at 2022 Oscars. A family affair (no, not that kind of affair!). Amy Schumer wasted no time poking fun at siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal during her Oscars 2022 opening monologue. "We're honoring a lot of couples here tonight," the host shared....
Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson
Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
US Magazine
Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes
She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Told Her After Being Slapped On Stage
The Oscars co-host she felt it was 'gross' that Will Smith was allowed to stay at the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Debuted a New Hairdo on the ‘Live’ After Oscars Show—And We’re Absolutely in Love
This is not a drill: Kelly Ripa is rocking a completely new ‘do for Live with Kelly and Ryan’s After Oscar Show. Today, Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted their annual televised event. While the 51-year-old actress is known for her signature middle part, she decided to put a slightly different spin on her go-to hairdo in honor of the 94th Academy Awards.
Complex
Howard Stern Says Will Smith Wouldn’t Have Slapped Jason Momoa If He Made Same Jada Joke as Chris Rock
Radio host Howard Stern is criticizing Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock during the Oscars, and even questioning if the Best Actor winner would’ve thrown hands if the instigator was bigger. During his Sirius XM show Monday, Stern claimed Smith was “a guy with real issues,” per...
Popculture
Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims
Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL・
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Casting agency seeks extras, Zendaya lookalike for movie filming in Boston
Love tennis? Look like Zendaya? Both? Filmmakers may have a role for you. Do you want a role in the upcoming Zendaya movie, “Challengers”? A local casting agency is seeking tennis players, general extras, and even what seems to be a Zendaya stand-in for filming starting in May.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night
Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
Did Jada Pinkett Smith Ever Date Chris Rock? A Look at Their Pre-Oscars History
The 2022 Oscars were an emotional roller coaster for all of us. But this was especially the case for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, who were at the center of a viral controversy. Things went left after Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada’s hair, and was immediately...
Popculture
Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role
Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
'It felt like a sniper attack': Jennifer Grey reveals she was shellshocked when her Oscar-winning father Joel Grey was outed as gay to her in the late 1980s
Jennifer Grey has detailed the painful way she learned about her father's sexuality. The Dirty Dancing star is the daughter of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, who came out as gay in 2015 at the age of 82. However, Grey, 62, found out much earlier in the late '80s during...
Hello Magazine
Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take
Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates
Johnny Depp took the stand for the fourth day in a row. Get details on what he had to say about his ex Amber Heard.
Britney Spears Claims Kevin Federline Wouldn't Spend Time With Her When She Was Pregnant, His Lawyer Responds
In a deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said that Kevin Federline wouldn't spend time with her when she was pregnant. See how he responded.
BuzzFeed
