🛩️ Is business travel back? Well, definitely not close to pre-Covid levels, but it is recovering faster than expected, according to American Express. Travel spend in March by S&P 500 clients was “well over over 50%” of its level in 2019, which execs hailed as a big win. Still, the broader travel rebound has been fueled not by companies, but by individuals: US consumers in AmEx’s network spent 120% more on travel in Q1 than in the same period in 2019.

