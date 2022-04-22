Copious Amount of Drugs Seized in 4/20 Drug Bust

ABILENE, TX — A 4/20 drug bust yielded a copious amount of drugs.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, a joint operation between Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Edward Salas and 34-year-old Kadi Marie Meyer. It was discovered that Salas is a convicted felon and a criminal gang member, and Meyer is a federal fugitive from justice from Illinois.

This ongoing investigation culminated with a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Pine Street, where Salas was located inside a vehicle with two loaded handguns, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The continued investigation led investigators to a motel room at 3501 West Lake Road, where a search warrant was executed. During the search, Meyer was located in the the motel room, with a loaded rifle, methamphetamine, mushrooms, and marijuana.

The illegal drugs that were located in this investigation were found packaged for sale and were being used by the suspects.

Both Salas and Meyer were transported to the Taylor County Jail, where they are facing federal charges.