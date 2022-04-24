Maryland Weather: Sunny & Warm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s going to be a sunny and warm Sunday with highs in the 70s to low 80s, cooler by The Bay.

Some late afternoon storms will fire in the Shenandoah valley, but are expected to lose some steam as they track toward Baltimore after 5 p.m. So, just a slight shower chance.

Clouds return tonight along with some areas of fog by Monday morning. Look for lows in the low 50s.

Monday starts with clouds and some fog, but the sun returns in the afternoon. Not as warm, but still nice with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front crosses the region Tuesday with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Forecast highs are in the low 70s, but if the front is a little quicker, highs will only be in the 60s.

Expect much cooler and breezy conditions Wednesday as highs stay in the 50s.

Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the 30s and possible freeze warnings north and west of Baltimore.