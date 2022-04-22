ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Former Quincy restaurant owner accused of murder appears in court

By Rajah Maples
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole County, Missouri — A former Quincy restaurant owner appeared in a Missouri courtroom this week in connection to a 1991 murder. Former Quincy Golden Corral franchise owner William "Chris" Niemet appeared in Cole County,...

ktvo.com

