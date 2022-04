By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor HOOVER — The Moody High School softball team, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, came back to defeat the No. 1 team in Class 4A, Curry, at the Hoover Classic on Friday, April 22. Ryleigh Hodges gave up six runs on five hits, but did enough to get the win […]

MOODY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO