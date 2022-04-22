ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, OH

$12.3M grant to bring 111 manufacturing jobs to Adrian

 3 days ago

ADRIAN — The Michigan Strategic Fund is approving a grant to help a bring $12.3 million manufacturing project to Adrian that will create 111 jobs.

Daejin Advanced Materials USA, Inc. plans to establish operations in North America that will allow it to further develop and produce materials that support EV battery cells.

The fund awarded Daejin a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant to establish new manufacturing operations in an existing facility in Adrian to support existing companies in the Midwest.

Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Ohio and Tennessee.

“This grant will help bring new investment and jobs to Adrian and also strengthen Michigan’s leadership role in the growing advanced battery and electric vehicle industries,” Sen. Zorn (R., Onsted) said in a statement.

Daejin Advanced Materials USA, Inc., was established in 2019 to research and manufacture special polymers for batteries.

