Amarillo, TX

Man Arrested Following Reports of Gunshots in Southlawn

By Lori Crofford
 3 days ago
Amarillo Police Department shared a media release in regards to an arrest made in the Southlawn area. During the early morning hours of April 20, officers with Amarillo Police Department were called out to 44th and Travis street on reports of gunshots. On arrival, they found that a residence with multiple...

