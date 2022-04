The Round 1 series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets heads to the Barclays Center Saturday night, with Boston holding a 2-0 lead in the 2022 NBA Playoffs series. The Celtics finished off a major comeback to close out Game 2 with a win at TD Garden as Tayson Tatum Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart continue to fuel Boston’s playoff run. On the other side, the Nets will look to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to bounce back on home court. There’s also a chance that we could see the return of Robert Williams from injury in this game as well as the Brooklyn Debut for Ben Simmons. Saturday night’s game will air on TV via NBC Sports Boston in the New England TV market and ESPN nationally. Fans can also stream the game via Sling and DirecTV, which has a free trial.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO